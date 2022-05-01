As the spring semester winds down and graduation nears, Sun Devils at ASU Havasu are in the midst of making their final presentations.
On Friday, three seniors from Arizona State University presented their capstone projects to a webinar viewed by members of the public. The capstone projects, essentially a long-term research project required of each student at ASU Havasu, ranged in topics from water conflicts in Africa to mental health and Harry Potter.
Social Media: Interests and Relationships Between Consumers and Brands
Mackenzie Klee-Communication
In her project, Klee examined the differences between social media marketing and traditional marketing. Klee found that two major differences between the two forms of marketing were cost and level of interaction. According to Klee’s project not only is using social media marketing cheaper for companies but it also prompts more interaction with consumers.
As part of her capstone Klee surveyed 34 people concerning their relationship with social media and brands.
The Nile River: The Missing Key of Life
Ahmed Metwally-Political Science
For his capstone, Metwally examined the history and current geo-political situation of the world’s longest river, the Nile. According to Metwally’s presentation, the 6,850 km river runs through 11 countries and is the main clean water source for nine of them. The capstone looked at water use agreements dating back to back the 1800s all the way to the current conflict between Egypt and Ethiopia concerning the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.
Harry Potter and Mental Health: Effects of Parasocial Relationships and Learned Coping Skills
Inna Yakhontova-Psychology
Yakhontova’s capstone looked at how reading and viewing the Harry Potter series can help fans with their mental health struggles particularly PTSD, anxiety and depression. According to the capstone the parasocial relationship that fans form with the characters from the fantasy series can be helpful in developing coping mechanisms and other tools to manage mental health.
Yakhontova surveyed 112 college students for her capstone, examining their relationship with the world of Harry Potter and their mental health.
ASU Havasu graduation is on Saturday, May 14, starting at 9 p.m. behind Santiago Hall.
