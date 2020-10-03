Friday’s coronavirus testing event was smooth-sailing, according to organizers.
The event was a collaboration between Arizona State University, city officials and the Arizona National Guard, and it was held Friday at the Aquatic Center from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
One of the perks? Participants didn’t need to worry about sticking a swab up their nose.
ASU’s Biodesign Institute created a saliva-based coronavirus test that provides people with their results in less than 48 hours. With their drive-through events, the whole test taking process only takes about 10 minutes, according to David Thomas, CEO of ASU Research Enterprise.
The process was easy. First stop — the triage station, where two members of the Arizona National Guard verifies your information, gives you instructions, hands you a straw and sample tube for saliva collection, and sends you on your way to the back parking lot, where you can collect the sample in peace. Then, you drop it off with another pair of volunteers, who get take the sample and let you know when and how you can expect your results.
Thomas estimated about 105 people were expected to complete tests on Friday. As of 1 p.m., they still had cars rolling through the parking lot. While participants were asked to pre-register online, they also accepted walk-ins and helped them get set up online at the event.
The Lake Havasu City Fire Department Rehab team was also on scene to help direct traffic and keep event organizers hydrated throughout the day.
Testing events like this wouldn’t be possible without volunteers and the ASU team, Thomas said.
“Our team supports the public testing, and it’s a massive team,” he said. “What’s so amazing about it is the people come from all disciplines. We have biotechnology, logistics… regulatory experts, health and safety experts — it takes all of those disciplines coming together to provide this kind of testing capacity for the state.”
