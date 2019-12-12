Thirteen ASU Havasu students will formally graduate Saturday at a 10 a.m. commencement ceremony at the campus.
That brings the number of graduates up to 150 since the local university was established in 2012.
Master Teacher Ginny Sautner with the Lake Havasu Unified School District is the keynote speaker at the event. Two of the graduates will also address the assembly.
“Our speakers represent the best of our student body,” said ASU Campus Director Raymond Van Der Reit. “Jonathan O’Neill is moving on to become a doctor of physical therapy. He’s has been a role model for many students here. And Alberta Abram is planning to go to dentistry school. They will be missed on campus.”
The graduates
Those who will graduate on Saturday, their hometowns and their areas of study for their bachelor degrees include:
Alberta Abram of Lake Havasu City; double major in psychology and biology. Aleesha Boelter of Houston, Minnesota; environmental science. Chasen Brehm of Los Angeles, California; biology. Paulina Byrd of Douglas; criminology and criminal justice. Bonnie Elizzarraraz of Muleshoe, Texas; biology. Marlene Gomez of Lake Havasu City; psychology. Tristan Jandrew of Lake Havasu City; double major in communication and sociology. Matthew Jaynes of Lake Havasu City; kinesiology.
Also, Lauren Leonard of Bakersfield, California; business administration. Jose Anthony Martinez of Spartanburg, South Carolina; environmental science. Jonathan O’Neill of Santa Clara, California; kinesiology. Sabrena Samsoe of Norco, California; psychology. Dakota Young of Cerritos, California; communication.
Moving forward
Van Der Reit said graduation is a bittersweet time after working with most of the students for the past four years.
“But I know that as these graduates go out into the world to continue their studies or start their careers, they will represent our city and school most proudly,” he said.
Saying hello and goodbye is a perpetual experience on a college campus. Van Der Reit said almost as soon as the current crop of graduates depart, it is time to greet a new group of students. When the spring semester begins Jan. 13, ASU Havasu will be home to between 11 and 14 new students.
“We have five to seven new international students starting in January along with another seven domestic transfer students,” he said.
