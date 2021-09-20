Two anglers had quite a time the weekend of Sept. 11 and 12 near Parker as they reeled in a huge flathead catfish, the biggest either of them had ever caught. There was speculation this catfish was the new state record for heaviest catfish caught, but the Arizona Department of Game & Fish said it was well short of the record when they weighed it on their certified scale.
Steve Cooper and his nephew, Mark Henry, caught the big fish at their family’s special fishing spot. Cooper said it was discovered by his father more than 30 years ago when he was driving large trucks through the area.
“He was driving tractor-trailers through the area and he saw all the water, so one trip, he brought a rod with him and he caught fish,” Cooper told Phoenix television station ABC-15.
Cooper used live bluegill for bait. It took him some time the land the big fish, as he battled the fish to exhaustion.
“I fought him for a good half-an-hour,” Cooper said. “It’s turning out to be the biggest catch of my life.”
Cooper said he was very impressed with the size of the fish, which was more than three feet long.
“We know we’re gonna catch something, but I didn’t know Moby Dick was coming up,” Cooper told ABC-15.
According to the Game & Fish website, the Arizona record for the largest catfish caught is 76 pounds, 8.64 ounces. This fish was caught on April 13, 2013, at Bartlett Lake by Eddie Wilcoxson of Surprise.
The Colorado River record is 74 pounds, set by Walter Wilson of Bard, California, in 1998.
Cooper and Henry’s fish was sent to the Department of Game & Fish to be weighed on their certified scale, but it wasn’t anywhere close to the record.
Andy Clark, Statewide Sportfish Program Supervisor for Game & Fish, told the Pioneer he weighed the fish on Monday, Sept. 13, and it came out to 46 pounds, 13 ounces.
Cooper and Henry told ABC-15 this is a story they will share with their family for generations to come.
“We just want to have a good time and eat good catfish, that’s all,” Henry said.
