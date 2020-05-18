A joint operation between the Lake Havasu City Police Department and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms yielded three arrests Friday afternoon.
Dominic P. Zamora, 43, Thurman L. Harris, 45 and Kevin R. Thompson, 21, were arrested during the operation on charges related to marijuana sales from a residence on the 3300 block of South Palo Verde Boulevard.
Officers and ATF officials at the scene were equipped with HAZMAT suits, body armor and protective face masks as they secured the scene in an ongoing investigation. The subject of that investigation was not disclosed by police.
Zamora has been charged with felony counts of possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of narcotics for sale, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, conspiracy and possession of a weapon in a drug offense. He was also charged with one misdemeanor account of failing to mark explosives.
Harris was charged with felony counts of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and conspiracy.
Thompson was charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to comply with a court order.
As of Monday morning, Mohave County Jail records showed that only Harris was in custody at the jail, on $50,000 bond.
Additional information in the case will be released as it becomes available.
