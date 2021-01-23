Mohave County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the American Legion headquarters in Golden Valley Thursday after receiving reports of an active alarm. There, deputies learned that the doors to the facility had been pried open and an ATM had been removed from the building.
Surveillance footage from the location allegedly showed two men entering the building at about 3:15 a.m. Thursday. The two men allegedly loaded the ATM onto a dolly and exited the location. Each of the suspects was wearing beanies, face coverings, gloves, jackets and pants.
Deputies estimate one suspect to have been as tall as six feet, five inches. The other may have been about five feet, ten inches tall.
Anyone with information in the theft is asked to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753.
OMG! I just watched the "Breaking Bad" episode were two morons stole an ATM and one died when the ATM fell on his head. Come on guys - give us the follow-up story - PLEASE!
