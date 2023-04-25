PHOENIX -- The sale of tamales cooked in unregulated home kitchens will remain illegal in Arizona.
Ditto pupusas, hot dogs, hamburgers, ribs and other cooked foods.
A bid to override the veto by Gov. Katie Hobbs of deregulation of "cottage foods'' fell six votes short Tuesday as it gained the backing of only 35 lawmakers in the House. It needed 40 votes -- two thirds of the 60-member House -- to succeed.
That vote is a significant departure from the original 45-11 vote for the measure less than two weeks earlier. What changed is that 12 Democrats who supported the original measure refused to override the governor.
What remains to be seen is whether some version of the measure can be resurrected.
In her veto message, the governor said she was open to some changes in law that would legalize the practice by many, particularly in the Hispanic community, of making foods at home and selling them in parking lots.
But Rep. Alma Hernandez, D-Tucson, who worked with Republicans on the unsuccessful override, said at a press conference prior to the vote that some of what she has heard from Hobbs is simply not acceptable.
"I will not put a cap on how much people can sell,'' she said. Hernandez also said she will not support allowing unscheduled inspections of homeowners' kitchens by state health officials.
And Hernandez, while declining to say the issues is about race, did call out the governor who, in her veto message, talked about the dangers of "rodent or insect infestation.''
"That is offensive,'' she said. "And I would be glad to put up my nana's kitchen or my mom's kitchen up against anyone's kitchen.''
Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, whose mother and grandmother are Mexican immigrants, took it a step farther.
"Not only was the veto outrageous, but to continue to push racist tropes of homes riddled with insect infestation or rodent infestation, it will just not be tolerated in the year 2023,'' he said.
There was no immediate response from the governor's office about what changes it would take to get her to sign the legislation or about the criticism of the wording of her veto.
