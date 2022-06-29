A Virginia man was arrested Tuesday evening after Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies learned that he may have intentionally struck a California resident with his car in the Kingman area.
Deputies were called to the scene at about 6 p.m., after receiving reports that a pedestrian had been struck at the location. The driver, ater identified as Virginia resident Keathen Giamboi, 45, allegedly fled the area after the collision took place.
The victim was flown to a Las Vegas hospital with serious injuries, and deputies spoke with witnesses at the scene. Investigators say the accident appeared to have been intentional, and began to search the area for Giamboi’s vehicle.
According to the sheriff’s office, Arizona Department of Public Safety officials ultimately aided deputies in locating Giamboi’s vehicle, which was abandoned. Law enforcement K9s allegedly led deputies to Giamboi, who was found nearby.
Giamboi was transported to Mohave County Jail, where he has been booked into custody on one count of attempted first-degree murder.
