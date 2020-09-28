A Lake Havasu City man was arraigned Monday on charges of attempted premeditated murder after an alleged stabbing incident in the area of Quartzsite Place.
Gary E. Pappilli, 63, was arrested Sept. 4 after Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies allegedly identified him as a suspect in the stabbing of a 77-year-old victim. According to investigators, the victim suffered multiple injuries during the incident before Pappilli left the scene. Investigators solicited the public’s help in determining Pappilli’s whereabouts, and received an anonymous tip regarding his location that afternoon.
Investigators responded to the 3500 block of Grelle Street, where they allegedly found Pappilli. According to the sheriff’s office, Pappilli began shouting at officers from inside the home, threatening that he had explosives that he would activate inside the home. Mohave County SWAT officers were called to the scene, and an unidentified woman was released from the residence as the standoff continued.
Smoke began to emerge from the residence, and investigators later learned that Pappilli may have set the home on fire. Pappilli allegedly exited the front door of the home, wielding a large wooden stick, and charged toward deputies. Deputies allegedly used electronic stun devices to subdue Pappilli, who was arrested at the scene.
As of Monday, Pappilli remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $500,000 bond. He is now awaiting trial on charges of attempted premeditated murder, aggravated assault causing serious injury and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.