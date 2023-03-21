A Lake Havasu City man with prior domestic violence convictions has been released on bond as he awaits trial on charges of attempted murder.

Jason J. Fontes, 44, was released Monday from Mohave County Jail on $60,000 bond. According to testimony by Fontes at a March 2 status conference, he will remain in Havasu for the next week to collect his belongings, before traveling to Prescott to await his June 12 trial date.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.