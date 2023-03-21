A Lake Havasu City man with prior domestic violence convictions has been released on bond as he awaits trial on charges of attempted murder.
Jason J. Fontes, 44, was released Monday from Mohave County Jail on $60,000 bond. According to testimony by Fontes at a March 2 status conference, he will remain in Havasu for the next week to collect his belongings, before traveling to Prescott to await his June 12 trial date.
Fontes was arraigned in November on felony charges including attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, child abuse and disorderly conduct with a weapon, after an alleged domestic violence.
Investigators say that Fontes engaged in an argument with a female victim in his home in an October incident. Fontes allegedly held a handgun to the victim’s head during that argument, and pulled the trigger just after the victim ducked beneath his weapon. At the time of the incident, the victim’s 10-year-old son allegedly hid in his bedroom.
According to the police report, Fontes fled the scene of the shooting incident prior to first responders’ arrival. After multiple attempts by text and telephone to convince Fontes to surrender himself into custody, investigators ultimately located Fontes at a Solar Drive residence, where he was taken into custody Oct. 22.
Fontes’ bond was initially set at $100,000, but was reduced to $60,000 earlier this month under an order by Mohave Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle. Prosecutors in the case argued against the reduction, citing a list of prior arrests on charges including aggravated harassment, disorderly conduct, criminal trespassing and assault by domestic violence, as well as criminal damage to property.
Prosecutors said earlier this month that Fontes may be a danger to the community, with criminal convictions that would show a longstanding pattern of violence.
According to Deputy Mohave County Public Defender Paul Amann, Fontes has never failed to appear at a previous court hearing, and will maintain the support of his family as he remains in Prescott, more than 200 miles from Havasu. Amann said this month that both sides of the case remain open to resolving the matter in court, and will continue toward that end.
Fontes’ next appearance in Mohave Superior Court is scheduled to take at a May 3 final management conference.
