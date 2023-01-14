A Lake Havasu City man accused of attempted murder is scheduled to appear in court next week for a status conference in his case.

Jason J. Fontes, 44, is expected to appear in Mohave Superior Court on Tuesday, as he awaits trial on multiple felony counts including attempted murder, aggravated assault per domestic violence, child abuse and disorderly conduct, in reference to a shooting incident that was reported Oct. 20 on the 1100 block of Catalina Drive.

