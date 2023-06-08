A Lake Havasu City man will stand trial next week on charges of attempted second-degree murder, stemming from an alleged domestic violence incident that occurred in his home last October.
The trial of 44-year-old Jason J. Fontes is scheduled to begin Monday in Mohave Superior Court, with all parties indicating last month that they were ready to proceed. If Fontes is found guilty, he will face a maximum 21-year prison sentence. But under Arizona Statute, prosecutors must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Fontes either intended to kill the victim and was unsuccessful, or acted with extreme disregard or indifference for human life while posing a severe risk of death to another person.
The case began Oct. 20, at Fontes’ home on the 1100 block of Catalina Drive. According to investigators, Fontes engaged in an argument with the female victim during that incident. The two argued until Fontes allegedly held a gun to the victim’s head. According to police, Fontes fired the weapon just as the victim ducked beneath the gun’s barrel.
Police say the incident took place as the victim’s 10-year-old son hid in his bedroom.
According to the police report, Fontes fled the scene of the shooting as the victim contacted emergency dispatchers. Officers attempted to convince Fontes by text and telephone to turn himself in, to which Fontes may have appeared to agree. Fontes was ultimately found at a Solar Drive residence on Oct. 22, and taken into custody.
Fontes was initially held on $100,000 bond, which was ultimately reduced to $60,000 under an order by Mohave Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle. That bond was posted in March, and Fontes has since remained in Prescott as he awaits trial in Mohave County.
