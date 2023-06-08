Jason Fontes

Jason J. Fontes.

A Lake Havasu City man will stand trial next week on charges of attempted second-degree murder, stemming from an alleged domestic violence incident that occurred in his home last October.

The trial of 44-year-old Jason J. Fontes is scheduled to begin Monday in Mohave Superior Court, with all parties indicating last month that they were ready to proceed. If Fontes is found guilty, he will face a maximum 21-year prison sentence. But under Arizona Statute, prosecutors must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Fontes either intended to kill the victim and was unsuccessful, or acted with extreme disregard or indifference for human life while posing a severe risk of death to another person.

