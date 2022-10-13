Carter Beckwith

Carter Beckwith

A Lake Havasu City homicide case took a surprising turn this week, as defense attorneys filed a motion to obtain information in a more recent shooting which took place at London Bridge Beach earlier this year.

Carter Beckwith, 19, has remained in custody at Mohave County Jail since last July, when he allegedly shot victim 19-year-old Daemon Petetan at a house party on the 2300 block of Alpine Avenue. Beckwith fled the scene of the incident, and was ultimately found asleep in his vehicle the next morning, in the town of Parker. Investigators say Beckwith was found in possession of two reportedly stolen firearms at the time of his arrest.

