A Lake Havasu City homicide case took a surprising turn this week, as defense attorneys filed a motion to obtain information in a more recent shooting which took place at London Bridge Beach earlier this year.
Carter Beckwith, 19, has remained in custody at Mohave County Jail since last July, when he allegedly shot victim 19-year-old Daemon Petetan at a house party on the 2300 block of Alpine Avenue. Beckwith fled the scene of the incident, and was ultimately found asleep in his vehicle the next morning, in the town of Parker. Investigators say Beckwith was found in possession of two reportedly stolen firearms at the time of his arrest.
But Kingman attorney Jaimye Ashley now says Beckwith’s case may be connected to a May 30 shooting incident at London Bridge Beach - and the subsequent September arrest of 20-year-old Havasu resident Andres Aguilar.
According to Ashley, Beckwith attended the party with a group of his friends on the night of the shooting. Petetan was also invited to the party, accompanied by a man known to Beckwith as “Dre,” which Ashley says is a moniker used by Aguilar.
And Ashley says that “Dre’s” identity could ultimately provide a critical missing piece to the puzzle of Beckwith’s case.
Aguilar may have hidden weapon that proves self-defense
Ashley said last year that both Petetan and Aguilar intended to fight Beckwith at the location, and arranged for the altercation to take place in the home’s backyard. Ashley said that Petetan confronted Beckwith at the scene while Aguilar stood at the door to prevent potential witnesses from entering the area.
Petetan may have drawn a weapon, Ashley said. But Beckwith - who was also armed - shot first.
According to initial reports by police, no weapon that could have been used by Petetan was found at the scene. Ashley said last year that social media images were posted to SnapChat after the shooting that allegedly showed Aguilar holding a pistol at the party, which Beckwith has identified as the weapon used by Petetan. Other photos from Aguilar were deleted from the social media platform before they could be collected as evidence, Ashley said.
Ashley said last year the weapon itself may have been retrieved by Aguilar before first responders arrived.
In a court filing this week, Ashley said that Petetan and Aguilar may have been members of the same street gang. She said that information in the May shooting case may be relevant to Beckwith’s own homicide proceedings, and may ultimately prove that that Beckwith is innocent of murder.
May shooting, and Aguilar’s own arrest
Lake Havasu City Police officers were called May 30 to the upper parking lot of London Bridge Beach, after receiving reports of gunshots.
According to investigators in the case, an initial confrontation took place between two groups of people in the location’s lower parking lot, which continued into the upper parking lot, near the Javelina Cantina restaurant. The confrontation ended when police say Aguilar emerged from a vehicle and fired several rounds from a weapon, before reentering the vehicle and leaving the area.
The vehicle’s driver, identified by police as 22-year-old Havasu resident Anthony E. Rodriguez, was later questioned in the incident. Rodriguez was ultimately charged with counts including hindering prosecution, obstructing a criminal investigation and providing false information to law enforcement.
Aguilar was wanted in connection to the offense until Sept. 8, when he was arrested in a traffic stop on I-40, near the California border. At the time of his arrest, Aguilar was accompanied by AJ Schoenhardt, 25, who was driving the vehicle.
As of Thursday, Aguilar remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $35,000 bond on charges including five counts of aggravated assault, and assorted counts of disorderly conduct with a weapon, possession of marijuana for sale and weapon misconduct.
Beckwith remained in custody on $50,000 bond as of Thursday, and is scheduled to stand trial Dec. 5 on charges of second-degree murder.
