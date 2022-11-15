Carter Beckwith

A Lake Havasu City man accused of second-degree murder could be released at an upcoming hearing in Mohave Superior Court, after allegations by his attorney that prosecutors have failed to make witnesses available prior to his trial.

Carter E. Beckwith, 19, has remained in custody at Mohave County Jail since last July on charges related to the shooting death of 19-year-old Havasu resident Daemon Petetan. But according to Kingman attorney Jaimye Ashley, attempts to interview state witnesses in the case, including Lake Havasu City Police officers, have been unsuccessful. Ashley has requested that her client be released from custody due to delays in his proceedings that oversight may have caused.

