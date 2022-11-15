A Lake Havasu City man accused of second-degree murder could be released at an upcoming hearing in Mohave Superior Court, after allegations by his attorney that prosecutors have failed to make witnesses available prior to his trial.
Carter E. Beckwith, 19, has remained in custody at Mohave County Jail since last July on charges related to the shooting death of 19-year-old Havasu resident Daemon Petetan. But according to Kingman attorney Jaimye Ashley, attempts to interview state witnesses in the case, including Lake Havasu City Police officers, have been unsuccessful. Ashley has requested that her client be released from custody due to delays in his proceedings that oversight may have caused.
According to Ashley, the Mohave County Attorney’s Office has failed to make those witnesses available for pre-trial interviews since June, and her client’s trial date is now less than three weeks away.
“The defendant is charged with the most serious count of murder,” Ashley wrote in a Nov. 3 court filing. “Defense counsel has attempted for more than four months to resolve the issue of interviews with the state’s witnesses. However, the state has failed to address this request until after a motion for depositions was filed on Oct. 11.There is not enough time for the defense to conduct interviews and address any defenses or other potential issues that may arise from conducting these interviews.”
As such, Ashley requested this month that the county preclude all witnesses that could not be interviewed prior to Beckwith’s trial. Ashley said that she believed the error was intentional on prosecutors’ part.
According to a response earlier this month by Deputy Mohave County Attorney Rod Albright, Ashley agreed last month to conduct interviews with state witnesses via Zoom. Albright said the state was by Oct. 24 prepared to arrange those interviews for Ashley, but Ashley herself proved unavailable from Nov. 1 through Nov. 9, according to an auto-response from her email account.
Albright said Ashley filed a motion to preclude witnesses from the state on Nov. 1, before she became unavailable to speak with prosecutors in the case.
According to Albright, witnesses in the case were scheduled for deposition on Nov. 9. Ashley’s motion to preclude those witnesses’ testimony may have been an indicator that Ashley’s request for those depositions may have been insincere, Albright said.
In a hearing on Tuesday, Mohave Superior Court Judge Douglas Camacho denied a motion by Ashley for deposition of those witnesses, as well as her motion to preclude witness testimony in the case.
The case began July 10, 2021, when Beckwith and Petetan encountered each other at a house party on the 2300 block of Alpine Avenue. According to statements by Ashley earlier this year, Petetan may have been a gang member, accompanied at the party by an associate identified as 20-year-old Andres Aguilar. Aguilar is himself in custody at Mohave County Jail as of this week on unrelated charges involving a Havasu shooting incident that took place in May.
According to Ashley, Petetan and Aguilar may have planned a confrontation with her client at the backyard of the location, with Aguilar blocking possible witnesses from entering the area. Ashley said that Petetan produced a gun, and Beckwith shot the victim in self defense.
Ashley also indicated that Aguilar may have hidden Petetan’s weapon before police arrived.
Beckwith, whose weapon has since been identified by investigators as stolen, fled the scene prior to the arrival of first responders. He was sought for questioning in the case, and was found hours after the incident took place by law enforcement officers in the town of Parker. At the time of that encounter, investigators say Beckwith was asleep in his vehicle. Two guns were found in his possession, according to the Lake Havasu City Police Department, including the alleged murder weapon.
The second weapon has also since been identified by law enforcement as stolen.
As of this week, the weapon Ashley says may have been used by Petetan has not been identified. Ashley has sought information in Aguilar’s Sept. 8 arrest, at which time investigators say Aguilar was found in possession of two firearms. As of Tuesday, it was unknown whether either weapon could be identified as the firearm possibly used by Petetan on the night of his death.
Ashley’s motion for her client’s release from custody will be weighed at a special hearing in the case on Thursday.
A final management conference in the case is scheduled to take place Dec. 8, in Mohave Superior Court, and Beckwith’s trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 23.
As of Tuesday, Beckwith remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $1 million bond.
