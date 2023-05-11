Juan M. Rodriguez

Juan M. Rodriguez

Last year, a Lake Havasu City man was arrested following a shootout involving the Arizona Department of Public Safety and the Mohave County Sheriff’s office. Now his attorney is filing a motion to suppress any evidence gathered by investigators after the inciting incident.

It began with a drug trafficking investigation last April, as Department of Public Safety detectives surveilled a Kingman residence in reference to reported drug activity in the area. Prosecutors say two suspects, later identified as 48-year-old Havasu resident Juan M. Rodriguez and 21-year-old Kingman resident Tabitha Rubash exited the home and drove away in a white BMW. Department of Public Safety Detective Donald Shed pursued the vehicle in an unmarked cruiser, according to court records, anticipating a traffic violation that may justify stopping the vehicle’s driver.

