Arizona attorney general candidates Democrat Kris Mayes and Republican Abe Hamadeh

 Joe Rondone/The Republic

PHOENIX – A bid by Abe Hamadeh to have a judge declare him the next attorney general is “based on little more than speculation and conjecture,’’ an attorney for his Democratic foe is saying.

Dan Barr who represents Kris Mayes said the Republican contender is basing at least part of his claim on the problems that occurred at some Maricopa County vote center where on-site tabulators failed to properly process ballots. And Hamadeh’s lawyer said those issues resulted in some people being denied the right to vote, something material given that the certified results show Mayes with just a 511-vote lead.

