PARKER — A letter from the lawyer for Parker Town Manager Lori Wedemeyer is helping to shed light on the embezzlement case that resulted in her being placed on administrative leave and a dozen warrants to be issued by investigators.
Attorney Ashley D. Adams says the Yuma Sheriff’s Department didn’t have sufficient probable cause to search Wedemeyer’s home on Oct. 19. The search warrants were executed at Parker Town Hall and at Wedemeyer’s home in relation to a case involving a former town employee accused of embezzlement. The Arizona Auditor General’s Office interviewed the employee on Sept. 23, and she was terminated based on the interview, according to a Town press release.
Less than a month later, the Town Council announced that Wedemeyer had been placed on leave indefinitely.
The Yuma Sheriff’s Department began investigating the case because the Parker Police Department and La Paz County Sheriff’s Department concluded the nature of the allegations should be handled by an agency outside the county.
No arrests have been made in the case. Tania Pavlak of the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office says 12 warrants have been issued in the case. Seven of the warrants were for bank account information. The remaining warrants were for the Town of Parker and the homes of Wedemeyer and former Town employee Jennifer Alcaida.
Until this week, details in the case have been scarce. But Adams’ letter to Yuma Sheriff Detective Bryan Evans, sent to the Parker Pioneer on Wednesday, attempts to explain Wedemeyer’s actions in the days that followed the announcement about the investigation.
According to Adams, Wedemeyer received a text message from Jennifer Alcaida saying that two people from the Arizona Auditor’s Office were on their way to her house.The letter says Alcaida told Wedemeyer she admitted to taking more than $160,000 from the town in her capacity as an employee. The letter says Wedemeyer immediately contacted the town’s attorneys, who advised her to gather the town’s bank statements to determine if there were any outstanding checks.
That evening, according to the letter, Wedemeyer went to the town’s administrative offices where she met Parker Police Chief Mike Bailey and Town Planning and Zoning Administrator Nora Yackley. The group searched Wedemeyer’s office for bank statements, and they discovered many of them were missing.
The letter says that while in the office, Wedemeyer saw a number of personal orders from Amazon were on her desk. She took the packages home with her. According to the letter, someone reported that they saw Wedemeyer take boxes from the administrative offices at night, which resulted in the search warrant at her home.
Adams says she believes the tip came from Parker Town Councilman Randy Hartless, or his wife, Vivian Hartless, and Mayor Karen Bonds.
“Councilman Hartless has wanted Ms. Wedemeyer fired since before he was elected,” Adams said.
According to the letter, Wedemeyer worked with Chase Bank officials in Lake Havasu City to find three outstanding suspect checks and stop payment.
Adams says Wedemeyer has worked with investigators “every step of the way,” even driving agents to her house. Adams claims the tip to law enforcement that prompted the warrant search is a false report and says the Yuma County Sheriff’s Department didn’t do its due diligence prior to executing the warrant.
Adams says that Wedemeyer intends to seek damages in the case.
