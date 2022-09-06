PHOENIX -- Attorney General Mark Brnovich won’t defend a new law that makes it a crime to videotape police activity within 8 feet.
In fact, he won’t even oppose a bid by media outlets and the American Civil Liberties Union to block its enforcement while the legality of the measure is considered. Instead, he said it is up to legislative leaders to find someone else to go to court on their behalf if they want the law to take effect as scheduled on Sept. 24.
The filing came as a surprise to Senate President Karen Fann.
“This is the first I’ve heard of it,’’ she told Capitol Media Services. Fann said she now needs to run the issue by Senate staff attorneys “to see whether we should pursue it on our own.’’
But the decision by Brnovich to sit on the sidelines in the legal fight did not sit well with Rep. John Kavanagh, R-Fountain Hills. The former police officer is the author of the bill.
“I am disappointed and perplexed as to why the state’s chief attorney does not wish to defend a pro-police law passed by the legislature and signed by the governor,’’ he told Capitol Media Services. Kavanagh said he is “pursuing other avenues to have this good law and needed law defended.’’
Unless someone steps up, however, there will be no one in court later this month on the other side of the issue when U.S. District Court Judge John Tuchi hears arguments from attorneys who contend the law “infringes the clearly established First Amendment rights of plaintiffs and everyone else in Arizona to record the public activities of law enforcement officers.’’ Challengers want the judge to enjoin enforcement.
The law, if it takes effect, would make it a crime to be within 8 feet of police activity while taking videos. Violators would face up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Kavanagh said it is legally defensible.
