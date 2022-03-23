Attorneys for a man accused of killing his girlfriend’s 1-year-old child have requested an extension of time in Mohave Superior Court to challenge the defendant’s grand jury indictment in the case.
On Jan. 20, a Mohave County Grand Jury declared a “true bill” in the case against 27-year-old Fort Mohave resident Nikko McLachlan, who has been charged with felony counts including first degree murder by domestic violence, child abuse and second-degree murder. McLachlan is now represented in the case by Phoenix attorney Shannon Peters. On Friday, Peters filed a request with the court for an extension of time to possibly challenge that indictment.
McLachlan was arrested Jan. 13, days after the victim was transported to a Las Vegas hospital for urgent medical care. When the child died on Jan. 10, officials from the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office informed Mohave County investigators that the child’s cause of death included extensive brain injury. The death was ruled as non-accidental.
According to Deputy Mohave County Attorney Ken Sheffield, the full autopsy report is still being compiled by Clark County officials. Such reports may take as long as six months to process, but county prosecutors expect to receive the report within the next several weeks.
Peters has requested additional time to review transcripts from McLachlan’s grand jury proceedings, and to prepare an appropriate challenge to the grand jury’s ruling, if applicable.
McLachlan is next scheduled to appear at a status conference in the case on May 2. As of Wednesday, he remained free from custody on $50,000 bond.
