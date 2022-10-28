Kelli Ward

Arizona GOP Chairwoman Kelli Ward, and Catholics for Trump Advisory Board member Jesse Romero attend a rally for President Donald Trump in 2020.

 Imagn

PHOENIX — The attorney for the U.S. House is urging the Supreme Court to reject a last-ditch effort by the head of the Arizona Republican Party to shield her phone records from the committee looking at the causes of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

In a filing late Friday, Douglas Letter said Kelli Ward, a Lake Havasu City resident, was involved in activities, not only around the time of the 2020 election but for months after, that led to the riot. And that, he told the justices, gives the panel the legal responsibility and the right to find out with whom she was communicating.

