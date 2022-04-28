Attorneys for a Lake Havasu City man accused in an armed standoff with police have entered a list of defenses on behalf of the accused. They now challenge the sufficiency of the state’s evidence, and have entered a general denial of the charges against him.
Jason J. Boon, 48, has remained in custody at Mohave County Jail since April 5, after he allegedly exchanged gunfire with Lake Havasu City Police officers at his home on the 3300 block of Mockingbird Drive. He was ultimately charged with seven felony counts after his arrest, and is now represented by Deputy Mohave County Public Defender Emily Weiss.
According to the Lake Havasu City Police Department, officers were dispatched to Boon’s home on April 4, after receiving reports that he had raised bed sheets surrounding his home, each spray painted with threatening messages toward neighbors and indicating that he would engage with law enforcement if confronted. Police say Boon also sent a text message to a victim that day, in violation of an order of protection.
An armed standoff with law enforcement allegedly began that evening, when Boon reportedly fired a weapon in the direction of officers at his home. Officers returned fire, and Boon’s arm was grazed during the confrontation. According to initial police statements, Boon barricaded himself inside his home, and officers barricaded entry into the neighborhood until the situation could be resolved.
Boon surrendered himself into custody about four hours later, according to police. He was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, and later booked into Mohave County Jail. He has since been charged with counts of aggravated assault, disorderly conduct with a weapon and discharging a weapon within city limits.
Attorneys for the defendant entered a plea of “not guilty” on his behalf at his April 21 arraignment in Mohave Superior Court.
Boon’s next scheduled court appearance is expected to take place at a May 19 pre-trial conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.