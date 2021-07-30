A Lake Havasu City man was arrested last month on child sex charges, after a paternity test allegedly showed that he impregnated a 14-year-old girl. But prosecutors now have a problem – the victim says the defendant didn’t do it.
According to Mohave County Public Defender Jon Gillenwater, both the victim and her mother now say that 63-year-old Terry L. Fichtelman is innocent, and are not seeking prosecution against the defendant. These statements were made public July 22 in a motion to reduce Fichtelman’s $25,000 bond.
“The victim and her mother are not requesting prosecution in the case, do not want the defendant to be in custody and deny that the defendant committed this crime,” Gillenwater said in his motion. “The prosecution has yet to disclose any DNA or other evidence implicating the defendant in this crime. The defendant does not have any history of failing to appear in court and in fact has only one other criminal conviction on his record.”
But prosecutors say that because the crime allegedly occurred when she was a minor, and due to possible emotional stress within her household, the wishes of the victim may be irrelevant to the pursuit of justice. And although Fichtelman has only one criminal conviction on his record, it’s a serious one.
“The defendant was a registered sex offender at the time of this offense, and was convicted of two counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old in California, in 1991,” wrote Deputy Mohave County Attorney James Schoppman in his response to Gillenwater’s motion.
For that conviction, Fichtelman served almost 20 years of a 38-year prison sentence, before his parole in 2010. According to Schoppman’s response, Fichtelman was found to have violated his parole in 2012.
“There is evidence of paternity of the defendant and the child of the victim in this case,” Schoppman said. “The victim was a child under 15 years old at the time, which was established by a paternity test at 99.99%. The victim reported the ‘rape’ to at least two different persons. Her desire now to not press charges should not be a factor, given the incident occurred when she was a child, especially given the emotional stress she may feel from her household.”
Fichtelman was arraigned July 8 on charges of sexual molestation and conduct with a minor younger than 15. Fichtelman was arrested on the charges in June, after Mohave County Sheriff’s investigators received paternity test results that showed Fichtelman to be the father of the victim’s child.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, the incidents took place between October 2017 and January 2018, when Fichtelman both resided in the same housing lot on the 4000 block of East Blue Canyon Road.
The decision of whether to reduce Fichtelman’s bond could be reached at an Aug. 9 hearing, where the matter is scheduled to be ruled on by Mohave Superior Court Judge Doug Camacho.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.