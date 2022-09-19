Begaye

Christopher Begaye

The alleged victim in a case of attempted murder now says the defendant is innocent, according to Mohave Superior Court records.

Albuquerque resident Christopher Begaye, 45, has remained in custody since August, following a shooting incident in Lake Havasu City. Begaye was charged in the incident with felony counts including attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault, weapons misconduct and disorderly conduct by domestic violence.

