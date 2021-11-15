A Lake Havasu City man is free from custody on bond, after his arrest on charges of luring a minor for sexual exploitation. Now his attorney says those charges should be dismissed due to the crime itself lying outside of local law enforcement’s jurisdiction.
Lake Havasu City Police investigators say that Christopher M. Thomas, 38, may have exchanged sexually explicit images with potentially multiple underage girls through social media. The exchange of messages and images between Thomas and the victims allegedly began in 2020, and continued this year, when police say Thomas admitted to his wife that the communications allegedly took place. His wife allegedly didn’t find out until Sept. 8 that those communications involved girls as young as 14 years old.
According to police, Thomas’ wife told an acquaintance what she had found, and that acquaintance contacted the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Screenshots of the alleged conversations were provided to police by Thomas’ wife.
Police spoke with Thomas on Sept. 8, in an interview at the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Thomas allegedly told police that his wife had confronted him about his conversations with the victims, and that she had informed prominent members of their church. According to Thomas’ alleged statements to police, church leaders recommended that he render a statement to investigators.
But according to Deputy Mohave County Public Defender Paul Amann, the exchange of messages and media took place in California, where Thomas worked as an employee of PG&E in San Bernardino County. According to Thomas’ alleged statements to police, he never met any of the victims, nor did he ever intend to.
“None of the acts described occurred in Mohave County or in the state of Arizona,” Amann wrote in a request to dismiss the case last week. “The court has no subject jurisdiction in this matter. The defendant respectfully moves to dismiss the case with prejudice.”
As of Monday, Thomas remained free from custody on $10,000 bond, and is still awaiting possible trial on counts including attempted sexual exploitation of a minor and luring a minor for sexual exploitation.
Thomas is scheduled to appear next in Mohave Superior Court on Dec. 2 for a pre-trial conference in the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.