A man accused on a slew of felony charges following his alleged escape from custody in March may not be competent to stand trial, his attorneys said this week.
According to a motion filed Monday in Mohave Superior Court, defendant Zachary B. Parlette, 24, has indicated that he may be suffering from cognitive impairment, the possible extent of which has not yet been determined. Mohave County Deputy Public Defender Ross Carponelli has requested an examination to determine whether Parlette may be competent to aid in his own defense.
In Carponelli’s motion this week, he nominated Kingman psychologist Lawrence Schiff to perform the examination, in order to determine the extent of Parlette’s possible mental impairment, and his competency to stand trial.
The case began March 19, when Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to Havasu Regional Medical Center to assist Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies in apprehending Parlette. Parlette had allegedly escaped from custody while receiving treatment at the facility, and while still wearing handcuffs.
Police say that after Parlette’s alleged escape, he forced entry into a home on the 200 block of Coral Drive, less than 1,000 feet from the hospital’s parking lot.
Parlette allegedly grabbed a victim within the residence, before police say he stole several items from the home - including a vehicle belonging to another of the household’s residents.
Law enforcement officials said Parlette drove the vehicle to the area of Park Terrace Avenue and Park Terrace Drive, where he was soon found by officers. Parlette allegedly attempted to flee, before ultimately surrendering himself into custody at the intersection of London Bridge Road and Sailing Hawks Drive.
Parlette was charged at the scene with counts including kidnapping, burglary, theft of a means of transportation, theft of property, unlawful flight from law enforcement and criminal damage to property.
The count of kidnapping has been charged as a class 2 felony. Under Arizona statute, the offense may only be charged as a class 2 felony if the victim of the offense is a minor, or is an adult who is physically harmed during the offense.
Parlette’s next scheduled appearance in Mohave Superior Court is scheduled to take place at a June 20 status conference.
