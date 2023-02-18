Begaye

Christopher Begaye

A New Mexico man is set to be sentenced in Mohave Superior Court next month after his conviction on charges of attempted murder. His attorneys are calling for reduced sentencing at the behest of his family – and on the wishes of the victim, herself.

Christopher Begaye, 45, faces a presumptive 10.5-year prison sentence after his January conviction on charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault and disorderly conduct. The conviction followed Begaye’s arrest in August, after he allegedly shot his wife during an argument while the pair were driving in the area of Park Terrace Avenue. Deputy Mohave County Public Defender George Hibbeler filed a sentencing memorandum on Wednesday, urging mitigated sentencing in the case.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.