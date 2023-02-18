A New Mexico man is set to be sentenced in Mohave Superior Court next month after his conviction on charges of attempted murder. His attorneys are calling for reduced sentencing at the behest of his family – and on the wishes of the victim, herself.
Christopher Begaye, 45, faces a presumptive 10.5-year prison sentence after his January conviction on charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault and disorderly conduct. The conviction followed Begaye’s arrest in August, after he allegedly shot his wife during an argument while the pair were driving in the area of Park Terrace Avenue. Deputy Mohave County Public Defender George Hibbeler filed a sentencing memorandum on Wednesday, urging mitigated sentencing in the case.
“The defendant was found guilty at trial of shooting the victim, who was his wife, once in the shoulder during an argument,” Hibbeler said in his motion. “She was treated at the emergency room initially, and told police that the defendant shot her. The jury was not allowed to hear evidence that she had later recanted (her statement). The victim later stated that the defendant was innocent, and that she wishes for him to be released.”
Since as early as October, Begaye’s alleged victim has asserted his innocence to Mohave County prosecutors and to Mohave Superior Judge Billy Sipe. The victim recanted her initial accusation, and indicated that she did not intend to participate in Begaye’s prosecution.
Hibbeler also said that Begaye’s alleged impairment at the time of his arrest, which was evidenced by a blood-alcohol concentration of almost three times the legal limit to drive under Arizona, rendered unreliable early testimony by Begaye to investigators that may otherwise have appeared to be self-incriminating. Hibbeler argued that Begaye’s diminished capacity to understand the gravity of his alleged actions may justify mitigated sentencing in the case.
And according to Hibbeler’s motion, the defendant maintains the support of family, members of his community – and the victim herself.
But further, Hibbeler said that aggravating factors in the case, which could potentially raise sentencing beyond a presumptive 10.5 years in prison, did not exist.
“There are no aggravating factors, so all mitigating factors must be weighed against the presumptive sentence,” Hibbeler wrote. “The court should give substantial weight to the victim’s wishes.”
The case began Aug. 9, when Begaye and the victim allegedly became engaged in an argument while driving in their vehicle. During that argument, police say Begaye produced a handgun and pointed it at the victim. The weapon discharged, striking the victim.
According to investigators, the victim exited the vehicle, screaming as Begaye drove away from the scene. A good Samaritan saw the victim bleeding at the location and provided assistance before contacting 911.
The victim was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center for treatment of her injuries. According to police, the victim identified her husband as the responsible party. Begaye was found shortly after the shooting took place, sleeping on a bench at The Shops at Lake Havasu.
Begaye allegedly made several self-contradictory statements when questioned by investigators. Police say he initially denied possession of a weapon, and allegedly said he didn’t know the victim. Begaye later admitted to discarding the weapon used in the shooting, before telling investigators the shooting was unintentional.
Last month, prosecutors argued against allowing the victim to testify, after the victim appeared to make clear that she would not only refuse to participate, but actively oppose prosecution of her husband.
Begaye is scheduled to appear for sentencing in Mohave Superior Court on March 2.
