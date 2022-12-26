Syndication: Arizona Republic

Kari Lake attends her Maricopa County Superior Court hearing in Mesa on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Lake Court 19

 Joe Rondone/The Republic

Calling her bid to overturn the election “frivolous’’ and lacking “legal and factual merit,’’ attorneys who successfully defended against her claims want Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson to order Kari Lake and her attorneys to pay nearly $700,000 in legal fees and costs they incurred.

Lake’s own attorneys, however, contend there was nothing frivolous about the claim. In fact, they argued that the had presented testimony of wrongdoing, even if it turned out they could not provide the legally necessary clear and convincing proof of intentional misconduct.

