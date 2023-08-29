Garrett D. Sproul

Garrett D. Sproul.

A Lake Havasu City man accused of attempted murder is now scheduled to appear at a settlement conference next month in Mohave Superior Court. There, attorneys for the state and defense are expected to negotiate a possible resolution to the case in lieu of a felony trial.

Garrett D. Sproul, 29, has remained in custody at Mohave County Jail since May, on charges including aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct with a weapon, resisting arrest, issuing threats, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property and attempted second-degree murder. At Sproul’s Sept. 13 settlement conference, officials from the Mohave County Attorney’s Office and Public Defender’s Office will exchange discovery in the case, and possibly negotiate a plea agreement.

NYPD USMC
NYPD USMC

That’s how they’re cutting that department’s budget by pleading cases out. So now we’re going to see an increase of violent offenders released back into the public sooner than they should be. Can’t wait to see the results of this experiment…

