A Lake Havasu City man accused of attempted murder is now scheduled to appear at a settlement conference next month in Mohave Superior Court. There, attorneys for the state and defense are expected to negotiate a possible resolution to the case in lieu of a felony trial.
Garrett D. Sproul, 29, has remained in custody at Mohave County Jail since May, on charges including aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct with a weapon, resisting arrest, issuing threats, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property and attempted second-degree murder. At Sproul’s Sept. 13 settlement conference, officials from the Mohave County Attorney’s Office and Public Defender’s Office will exchange discovery in the case, and possibly negotiate a plea agreement.
The case began May 20, when police say Sproul may have been responsible for a number of alleged criminal incidents which took place in the English Village.
Police say the first of those incidents occurred when Sproul, accompanied by a large dog, was seated beside a walking path on the mainland side of the Bridgewater Channel. According to initial reports, Sproul verbally threatened the victim, and ordered his dog to attack. Police say that Sproul chased the victim with a knife in his hand, and attempted to slash the victim.
The victim ultimately escaped from Sproul, according to the police report, by leaping into the Bridgewater Channel and swimming to the other side.
Police say that after that incident, Sproul used his knife to sever several tow ropes connected to cabana boats docked near the English Village. Those boats were owned by a local boat rental company.
Several minutes after that second incident was reported, officers were called to a business in the area of the London Bridge Resort. According to alleged witness statements, a man matching Sproul’s description had caused a disturbance at the location, and threatened to kill everyone at the business. Sproul allegedly fled the scene before officers arrived.
Officers soon found Sproul in the parking lot of a Lake Havasu Avenue restaurant, where Sproul allegedly fled down an embankment behind the business. Police say that Sproul ran across State Route 95 to escape pursuing officers, before pursuing officers tackled him to the ground in the parking lot of the English Village. Officers searched Sproul at the scene, and allegedly found a folding knife in his possession.
During the pursuit, police say one officer suffered a broken nose and a broken bone in his cheek before Sproul was ultimately taken into custody.
Sproul was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center for medical treatment at the time of his arrest.
As of Tuesday, Sproul remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $20,000 bond.
That's how they're cutting that department's budget by pleading cases out. So now we're going to see an increase of violent offenders released back into the public sooner than they should be. Can't wait to see the results of this experiment…
