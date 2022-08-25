Mohave County prosecutors have extended a plea agreement in the case of 6-year-old California resident Stacy Childs, who is now accused in a Lake Havasu City murder that took place more than 17 years ago.
But before any agreement can be reached, prosecutors will have to narrow down the list of possible witnesses who may testify against the defendant.
Childs is accused in the death of Ottawa resident Barbara Kalow, 45, which occurred in April 2005 at her hotel room on London Bridge Road. According to court records, Childs is believed to have entered Kalow’s hotel room and strangled the victim. Kalow’s vehicle, which was missing from the hotel’s parking lot, was later found abandoned on I-15 in California.
The case remained unsolved as of 2018, when the case was re-opened. According to Mohave County prosecutors last month, DNA evidence found beneath Kalow’s fingers may have identified Childs as her killer.
Lake Havasu City Police investigators served a warrant for Childs’ arrest at his home in Santa Cruz this April. Childs did not contest his extradition to Arizona, and he was transported to Mohave County Jail in early May on charges of second-degree murder.
But due to the amount of time that has passed between the crime and Childs’ arrest, court officials expressed uncertainty last month as to whether witnesses in the case may be able to render testimony against the defendant.
Deputy Mohave County Public Defender Paul Amann explained in a Thursday interview with Today’s News-Herald.
“I made a ‘cut-list motion’ to get the state to provide me with a realistic list of who may be called to testify at trial,” Amann said. “These allegations go back in time 17 years, and we need to know who may reasonably be expected to give evidence.”
The court granted that motion at an Aug. 18 hearing, with an order by Mohave Superior Judge Derek Carlisle for prosecutors to return to the court with a list of witnesses likely to testify in the case.
According to court records, prosecutors extended a plea agreement to Childs on June 14, which is set to expire at an Oct. 17 status conference. Carlisle has ordered that prosecutors must present a list of witnesses to testify in the case within 30 days of that status conference.
“Plea negotiations are confidential,” Amann said. “I can’t disclose whatever discussions we may be having in that regard.”
As of this week, Childs remained in custody on $1 million bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.