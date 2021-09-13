A Bullhead City man is awaiting trial on charges of second degree murder. And as his attorneys would tell it, his case is nothing less than a defense of the Second Amendment.
Jim D. Mosier, 23, has remained in custody at Mohave County Jail since May, after a shooting incident that took place in a Fort Mohave parking lot. According to attorney Jacob Baldridge, of Kingman-based Whitney, Whitney, Baldridge & Atkinson, Mosier was defending himself in a confrontation in which both the victim and defendant were armed. And this week, court records showed that 41-year-old victim Larry Burton Marcum, also of Bullhead City, was under the influence of marijuana at the time of his death.
According to initial statements by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Mosier was driving erratically on May 19, 2021, before stopping in the parking lot of a Fort Mohave retail store. While there, Mosier was confronted by Marcum about his driving. Investigators said in May that the two men argued, during which Mosier allegedly drew a gun and held it at his side. As the argument continued, Marcum drew his own weapon, also holding it at his side.
The sheriff’s office reported that Marcum returned his weapon to his pocket, before allegedly approaching Mosier and attempting to kick him. Mosier raised his weapon and fired, fatally wounding Marcum at the scene. Mosier then holstered his weapon and used his mobile phone to contact emergency dispatchers.
“Mosier was defending himself from an attack by Marcum,” Baldridge said in a Monday press release. “Immediately before the shooting, Marcum shouted at Mosier for unknown reasons. Mosier gestured and responded verbally to the unsolicited yelling. Instead of driving away, Marcum made a U-turn and parked his van in front of (the store). He then got out of the van and approached Mosier while screaming and using indefensible slurs.”
Baldridge says that although initial reports suggested Mosier had been driving “recklessly,” no admissible evidence supports such an accusation – and if such were true, Baldridge says, it would not justify Marcum’s alleged behavior.
But according to Baldridge, a better explanation for Marcum’s alleged behavior may be the 30 ng/mL of Delta-9 THC in his body at the time of his death. Although Arizona has no metric for impairment under the influence of marijuana, the effects of Delta-9 THC may include difficulty in thinking and problem solving, hallucinations, impaired judgment, distorted perception and paranoia, Baldridge said.
As a point of reference, the states of Colorado and Washington cite 5 ng/mL of THC in blood tests as the threshold for impairment while driving.
“It helps explain why Marcum was acting so irrationally, aggressively and without reason or care for anyone or anything around him – he was high,” Baldridge wrote in a Sept. 9 court document. “His behavior could not be explained or predicted, and Mosier acted in self-defense, which is his right under the law when threatened as he was.”
According to Baldridge, Marcum was under the influence of seven times the amount of THC that would constitute impaired driving in Colorado or Washington.
“As citizens of Mohave County, a Second Amendment Sanctuary, we’re committed to defending those who are prosecuted for standing up to defend themselves from illegal attack … no person should suffer for exercising his or her right to bear arms for personal protection,” Baldridge said on Monday.
Baldridge has filed a motion for Mosier’s immediate release from Mohave County Jail, where he remains as of this week on $25,000 bond. Mohave Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert could possibly rule in favor of Mosier’s release in a Sept. 21 hearing.
