A Lake Havasu City man accused of shooting the son of a television personality is expected to stand trial in two weeks. Now, attorneys have filed a list of possible defenses to be used at his trial.
Garrett Wilder, 22, was arrested last September after he was allegedly identified as the suspect in a drive-by shooting on Injo Drive. The incident took place Sept. 13, 2020, when police say Wilder drove past a rental home occupied by California resident Garrett Dotson, 23, and allegedly instigated a confrontation that led to the shooting. Dotson is the son of A&E Network’s “Storage Wars” host Dan Dotson.
Wilder faces felony counts of drive-by shooting, aggravated assault, endangerment, use of a weapon in the commission of a felony and disorderly conduct with a weapon. Deputy Mohave County Public Defender Paul Amann, who is expected to represent Wilder, says that the shooting was in self-defense.
Amann filed a list of possible defenses to be used at Wilder’s trial, including insufficiency of the state’s evidence and general denial of the accusation. Amann also cited the character of Wilder, who has no prior felony convictions. Amann also asserted that Wilder may have acted in the defense of his girlfriend, who was with him in his vehicle at the time of the shooting.
Wilder’s arrest came two days after the incident took place, after the Lake Havasu City Police Department elicited aid from the Havasu public in identifying the shooter. According to police, it was ultimately Wilder’s girlfriend who informed them what Wilder had allegedly done.
Police say the woman told detectives she and Wilder had been at a bar on the night of the shooting. Wilder had been driving her vehicle to a friend’s home, she said, and she had been feeling ill. According to her alleged statements, she was aware of their car slowing, and the sound of a gunshot, before Wilder sped away from the scene.
Wilder allegedly told his girlfriend that he shot Dotson. According to her statements to police, she tried to convince him to turn himself in. When Wilder refused, she allegedly told police, she contacted authorities herself.
Investigators traveled to Wilder’s Winterhaven Drive home, and arrested him at the scene. Detectives obtained a warrant to search his residence, and allegedly found a .380 caliber handgun in his bedroom. The weapon showed signs of being recently fired, the report said, and investigators allegedly found a single spent shell casing in a vehicle at the location.
When questioned by detectives, Wilder allegedly told police that he overheard statements by Dotson and a companion at the scene of the shooting, indicating that they intended to attack Wilder. According to police, Wilder said Dotson attempted to open the door of his girlfriend’s vehicle to attack him at the scene, and that he fired his weapon in self-defense.
Police say Wilder was unable to explain the lack of blood spatter on the vehicle, which would otherwise have indicated that Dotson was at close range when the shooting occurred.
Dotson, however, said that it was Wilder who instigated a confrontation while driving past his rental home on Injo Drive.
According to the Lake Havasu City Police Department, Dotson had just returned to the residence from a local bar, and was standing in front of the rental home when Wilder drove past. The police report says that Wilder took umbrage with the presence of Dotson, a California resident, in Havasu.
Wilder allegedly shouted for Dotson to “go back where he came from.”
According to police, Wilder’s girlfriend was allegedly heard telling Wilder to “leave him alone.”
Wilder allegedly continued to berate Dotson, and witnesses allegedly told police that Dotson approached Wilder’s vehicle to confront him. Police say Wilder shot Dotson from the window of his vehicle before fleeing the scene.
Dotson was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center, and later flown to a Las Vegas hospital for emergency treatment of his injuries. Dotson remained in critical condition, but ultimately survived his injuries.
In statements last month to Today’s News-Herald, Dotson said he intends to be present at Wilder’s trial on Oct. 15.
