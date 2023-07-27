Plans are being laid for the murder trial of a Lake Havasu City man, as attorneys for the state and defense prepare their arguments in Mohave Superior Court.
Angel Caldera, 22, is accused of second-degree murder in the May shooting death of former roommate Arnell Bell, 19, at Caldera’s home on the 2500 block of McCulloch Boulevard. According to court records this week, the Mohave County Attorney’s Office has offered a tentative plea agreement in the case.
Havasu attorney Michael Frame appeared at a status conference in the case on Monday, where he informed the court that he received a plea offer from prosecutors, but would need additional time to review new disclosure documents. Frame requested that hearing be continued, with no objection from the Mohave County Attorney’s Office.
The details of the proposed plea agreement were not publicly available as of Thursday afternoon.
The case began May 17, after Bell had reportedly been asked to move out of the residence after Caldera said Bell was unable to pay his share of the rent. According to police, Caldera allowed Bell into the home to collect his belongings, at which time the two men engaged in a verbal argument.
Police say the argument escalated until Bell allegedly attempted to strike Caldera, before putting him in a headlock. Caldera ultimately escaped from the hold, he later allegedly told police, but suffered a minor injury to the back of his head during the struggle. Caldera then reportedly drew a .45-caliber pistol from his waistband, and fired the weapon 13 times.
According to police, several rounds struck Bell. Investigators say that Bell was unarmed at the time of the shooting, and had made no effort to disarm Caldera. Caldera allegedly gave no warning before firing his weapon, according to police.
Caldera reportedly told investigators that he feared for his safety due to Bell’s larger size - the victim was nearly a half-foot taller than the defendant, according to police.
As of this week, Caldera remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $250,000 bond. Caldera's lawyer has not returned several phone calls seeking additional information.
His next scheduled court appearance will take place at an Aug. 28 status conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.