A Lake Havasu City man is scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court next month on a host of felony charges including attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault against an officer. According to his attorney, insanity is only one defense that may be used at his pending trial.
Garrett D. Sproul, 29, is now awaiting trial in Mohave Superior Court after a series of incidents reported in the area of the English Village on May 20. Those incidents began with Sproul allegedly chasing a victim with a knife, and then using that knife to cut the towlines away from a boat on the Bridgewater Channel. Sproul later allegedly threatened staff at a business in the area of the London Bridge Resort, before ultimately fleeing from officers when he was found at a nearby location.
According to a June 26 court filing by Deputy Mohave County Public Defender Paul Amann, possible arguments to be used in Sproul’s defense may include insanity, insufficiency of the state’s evidence, a general denial of criminal wrongdoing, good character, lack of intent to commit a crime, mistaken identification, self-defense, and intoxication. Other defenses that Amann may consider could include the possibility that Sproul’s alleged actions were accidental, or that they may be justified.
Under Arizona Rules of Criminal Procedure, defense attorneys are required to provide a notice of defenses which may be used at a criminal suspect’s trial. That list may be amended as necessary.
Police: Sproul threatened, assaulted victim with knife
Police say the first incident that led to Sproul’s arrest took place on the east bank of the Bridgewater Channel, where witnesses reported that Sproul had been accompanied by a large dog. Police say that a victim was walking past Sproul near the water, where Sproul allegedly threatened him.
“(Sproul) stated that he was the devil, and that he was going to kill (the victim),” the police report quoted the victim’s statements.
Police say that Sproul released his dog’s leash, and told the animal to attack the victim. The victim fled, with Sproul and his animal in pursuit.
According to investigators, the dog did not attack the victim in that pursuit, but instead ran past him during the incident. When the victim looked behind him, however, he reportedly saw a knife in Sproul’s right hand.
According to the victim’s alleged statements, Sproul gave chase and slashed at the victim with his knife. The victim escaped when he reportedly leaped into the Bridgewater Channel, and swam to the west bank. The victim then informed nearby witnesses as to what had allegedly taken place.
Property damage, threats at local business
According to police, witnesses would later report that someone had used a knife or cutting instrument to sever the tow ropes to cabana boats docked near the English Village. Those boats were owned by a local boat rental company.
According to witnesses on the west bank of the channel, a man allegedly matching Sproul’s description (also accompanied by a large dog) was seen on the channel’s east bank, near the location where the lines had been cut.
Shortly after witnesses discovered that their boats’ tow lines had been severed, the alleged victim in the previous reported incident approached them on the channel’s west bank, and told them that he had just been attacked by a man with a knife.
Minutes after that incident reportedly took place, officers were called to a business in the area of the London Bridge Resort. According to police, a man allegedly matching Sproul’s description had caused a disturbance at the business when he shouted at security guards, and threatened to kill everyone at the location. Police say that Sproul fled the scene before officers arrived.
Sproul was soon located in the parking lot of a Lake Havasu Avenue restaurant, but allegedly ran from officers when confronted. According to the police report, Sproul descended an embankment behind the business, and ran across State Route 95 to escape pursuing officers.
The chase ended in the parking lot of the English Village, where officers tackled Sproul to the ground. Officers searched Sproul at the scene, and reportedly found a folding knife in his possession.
Arrest and criminal charges
According to police, one officer suffered a broken nose and a broken bone in his cheek before Sproul was ultimately taken into custody. Sproul was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center for treatment of undisclosed injuries suffered at the time of his arrest. According to police, Sproul refused medical treatment, and was booked into custody at the Lake Havasu City Police Department.
On May 20, Sproul was charged with counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct with a weapon, resisting arrest, issuing threats, disorderly conduct, assault and criminal damage to property.
On May 25, Mohave County prosecutors additionally filed charges of attempted second-degree murder in the case.
As of Wednesday, Sproul remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $20,000 bond.
His next appearance in Mohave Superior Court is scheduled to take place at an Aug. 28 status conference.
