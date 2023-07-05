Garrett D. Sproul

Garrett D. Sproul.

A Lake Havasu City man is scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court next month on a host of felony charges including attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault against an officer. According to his attorney, insanity is only one defense that may be used at his pending trial.

Garrett D. Sproul, 29, is now awaiting trial in Mohave Superior Court after a series of incidents reported in the area of the English Village on May 20. Those incidents began with Sproul allegedly chasing a victim with a knife, and then using that knife to cut the towlines away from a boat on the Bridgewater Channel. Sproul later allegedly threatened staff at a business in the area of the London Bridge Resort, before ultimately fleeing from officers when he was found at a nearby location. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.