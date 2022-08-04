A Lake Havasu City man arrested this year in an alleged shootout with law enforcement officers is now challenging the strength of the state’s evidence, and appears to indicate that he may have been falsely identified as the perpetrator by Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies.
Attorneys for 48-year-old Juan M. Rodriguez last week submitted a list of possible defenses in a case that includes counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, unlawful flight from law enforcement, possession of narcotics and possession of dangerous drugs. Rodriguez is expected to stand trial for the alleged offenses in January.
On July 27, Deputy Mohave County Public Defender Robin Puchek submitted a list of defenses including general denial, insufficiency of the state’s evidence, invalidity of a prior felony case against Rodriguez, mistaken identification, illegal search by investigators - and the argument that Rodriguez’ mere proximity to the scene of a crime when law enforcement officers arrived at the scene is not in itself proof of his guilt.
According to court records, Rodriguez was tried in March on felony counts including possession of a weapon in a drug offense, possession of a weapon by a prohibited party and the transportation of more than a pound of methamphetamine in Havasu last year. Court records showed that Rodriguez remained free from custody through the duration of that trial, until Rodriguez fled the Mohave Superior Courthouse in Kingman prior to the jury issuing a guilty verdict.
Rodriguez was considered to be a fugitive from justice on April 1, when he allegedly encountered an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper in the Kingman area.
According to Mohave County officials, Trooper Donald Shed saw Rodriguez when the suspect allegedly failed to stop at a posted stop sign. Initial reports say that Rodriguez attempted to flee from Shed before ultimately bringing his vehicle to a stop.
Shed ordered Rodriguez and his passenger, 21-year-old Tabitha Rubash, to raise their hands. Instead, law enforcement officials say one of the vehicle’s occupants opened fire on Shed with a fully-automatic weapon. Shed was injured in the exchange, and sought medical attention as Rodriguez and Rubash allegedly made their escape.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Rodriguez’ vehicle was found soon afterward in the area of Kingman’s Mohave Community College campus, and deputies responded to the scene. Rodriguez was believed to have fled into the nearby desert, but was ultimately confronted by county law enforcement.
Sheriff’s officials say an exchange of gunfire took place between deputies and Rodriguez, during which Rodriguez was wounded.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, multiple firearms were found during a search of Rodriguez and his vehicle. Witnesses also allegedly said Rodriguez attempted to hide several items in the desert prior to his confrontation with law enforcement. Among those items was believed to have been $30,000 in cash, as well as usable amounts of substances believed to be methamphetamine and fentanyl.
Rodriguez was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries, before he was booked into Mohave County Jail.
Rubash was initially sought for questioning in the case, and later charged with attempted first-degree murder. Those charges were later dismissed when prosecutors said further review of witness testimony and evidence made it unlikely that Rubash would be implicated in the offense.
Rodriguez was ultimately sentenced to 17 years in prison in reference to his March conviction. As of Thursday, he remained in custody at Mohave County jail as he awaits his scheduled Jan. 23 trial date.
