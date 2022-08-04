Juan M. Rodriguez

Juan M. Rodriguez

A Lake Havasu City man arrested this year in an alleged shootout with law enforcement officers is now challenging the strength of the state’s evidence, and appears to indicate that he may have been falsely identified as the perpetrator by Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies.

Attorneys for 48-year-old Juan M. Rodriguez last week submitted a list of possible defenses in a case that includes counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, unlawful flight from law enforcement, possession of narcotics and possession of dangerous drugs. Rodriguez is expected to stand trial for the alleged offenses in January.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.