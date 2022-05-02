A new twist comes in the case of a Fort Mohave man accused in the alleged murder of his girlfriend’s one-year-old child, as defense attorneys now say that prosecutors witheld exculpatory evidence and presented false or misleading testimony to a grand jury this year.
Nikko McLachlan, 27, was indicted on Jan. 20 by a Mohave County grand jury on charges of first-degree murder, child abuse and second-degree murder. But according to Phoenix-based attorneys Shannon Peters and Brittany Hogard, prosecutors failed to provide grand jurors with evidence indicating the victim suffered a host of health issues that may otherwise explain his death. The attorneys also say Mohave County Sheriff’s detectives may also have misled grand jurors as to apparent injuries on the child’s body, and a possible history of abusive behavior by the child’s birth father, who shared custody with the victim’s mother. McLachlan’s attorneys last week filed a motion for the case to be remanded to the grand jury for further consideration.
Investigation in the case began on Jan. 7, when emergency first responders were called to McLachlan’s home after receiving reports that the victim was not breathing. Deputies arrived to find the victim’s mother, crying hysterically in front of the home. When deputies entered the residence, McLachlan was reportedly seen attempting to resuscitate the victim, without success. Paramedics were able to restore the victim’s pulse before transporting him to Fort Mohave hospital. From there, the victim was flown to the University of Nevada Hospital in Las Vegas for further medical treatment.
The victim died on Jan. 10, and according to initial reports from the Mohave County Sheriff’s office, Clark County officials said the cause of death included extensive, non-accidental brain injury. McLachlan was arrested three days later.
But now his attorneys argue that the grand jury’s Jan. 20 indictment should be dismissed in the case, and remanded back to the grand jury for a new finding of probable cause due to prosecutors’ failure to apprise jurors of “clearly exculpatory” evidence.
Medical issues leading to the victim’s death
According to Peters and Hogard, the victim tested positive for the coronavirus on Oct. 31, and was coronavirus-positive when he was admitted to the hospital on Jan. 7. Medical conditions resulting from the child’s coronavirus diagnosis included a hernia and a severe ear infection in early January.
Detectives omitted details of those conditions in their testimony before the grand jury, the attorneys said, and failed to disclose behaviors reportedly exhibited by the victim in the weeks before his death. The victim was reportedly very sick, clingy, unable to be consoled, lethargic, and having low appetite. The child had been seen by multiple doctors in reference to a host of complications in the months before his death.
Also according to McLachlan’s attorneys, reports of physical injuries to the victim, which could be explained by possible abuse, have yet to be corroborated by detectives with named sources at University of Nevada Hospital.
Allegedly misleading testimony by detectives
“Detective (Jonathan Patterson) testified that an undisclosed medical source determined (the victim’s) brain injury happened within 48 hours,” Peters and Hogard said in their motion last week. “The identify of this individual was never presented to the grand jury, and thus their qualifications were not disclosed, nor was the basis for this alleged medical conclusion.”
The statement as to the victim’s brain injuries was also in contradiction to the Clark County Coroner’s Office, which reported that brain injury may have occurred two weeks prior, the attorneys said. Hogard and Peters allege that Patterson attempted to abbreviate that time frame in an effort to implicate McLachlan, specifically.
According to attorneys, detectives in the case said that only McLachlan and the child’s mother cared for the victim in the two weeks prior to his death. Peters and Hogard said last week that statement was misleading, as members of the child’s extended family, including his birth father, also cared for the child during that time.
Also according to attorneys, bruising on the child’s body - which was interpreted to be the result of possible physical abuse - was in fact the result of a diagnosed hernia. This information was also not disclosed to McLachlan’s grand jury, the motion said.
A possible history of abuse, but not by McLachlan
According to Peters and Hogard, there was no history of abuse of the victim or his older sibling during the four months he had been dating their mother.
Although witness interviews appeared to indicate a calm demeanor by McLachlan during his relationship with the victim’s mother, abuse had at one point allegedly existed in the relationship between the victim’s mother and birth father.
According to the attorneys, the child’s birth parents were both once investigated by Arizona Child Protective Services after one or both of the children accidentally ingested marijuana wax from a cooking pot. In 2021, the attorneys said, the child’s birth father threw the child’s birth mother down a set of stairs after she allegedly found a brick of cocaine in their home.
“(The birth mother) told Detective Patterson that (the father) made bad choices, threatened her, and it was in the best interest of the children to end their marriage,” the attorneys wrote in their motion.
According to Patterson’s statements to the grand jury in January, McLachlan became emotional, weeping as he spoke with Patterson about the deceased. By contrast, the attorneys said the child’s birth father appeared to be “restless, fidgety, continuously scratching his arms and chewing his nails throughout questioning.”
Attorneys for McLachlan said Patterson misled the grand jury when he indicated that McLachlan was the only person to exhibit an allegedly “nervous” demeanor when questioned by law enforcement.
Next steps
“With the combined instances of failure to present exculpatory evidence, presenting false testimony and presenting misleading testimony, this is a failure by the state to give fair and impartial presentation of this case to the grand jury,” the motion by McLachlan’s attorneys read.
McLachlan’s attorneys are now asking that his indictment be dismissed, and that the court remand the matter to a new grand jury for reconsideration. They are also asking that a new grand jury be adequately advised of all relevant information learned in the case thus far.
As of Monday, McLachlan remained free from custody on $50,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.