Defense attorneys are seeking a new trial for a 65-year-old Lake Havasu City man convicted earlier this month on charges of sexual conduct with a minor. And if Terry L. Fichtelman doesn’t get that new trial, he could face a sentence of nearly four decades in an Arizona state prison.

Attorney Greg McPhillips, of Kingman-based Ashley & McPhillips law firm, argued in a Nov. 19 motion that the state failed to present evidence that would support testimony by a witness who said the victim of the case apprised him of a separate 2019 incident of alleged sexual abuse by Fichtelman against the victim. According to that witness, the victim informed him of an alleged act of sexual abuse by Fichtelman, and that Fichtelman had threatened the victim and her infant child to keep her silence.

