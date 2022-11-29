Defense attorneys are seeking a new trial for a 65-year-old Lake Havasu City man convicted earlier this month on charges of sexual conduct with a minor. And if Terry L. Fichtelman doesn’t get that new trial, he could face a sentence of nearly four decades in an Arizona state prison.
Attorney Greg McPhillips, of Kingman-based Ashley & McPhillips law firm, argued in a Nov. 19 motion that the state failed to present evidence that would support testimony by a witness who said the victim of the case apprised him of a separate 2019 incident of alleged sexual abuse by Fichtelman against the victim. According to that witness, the victim informed him of an alleged act of sexual abuse by Fichtelman, and that Fichtelman had threatened the victim and her infant child to keep her silence.
It was an accusation ultimately refuted by the victim herself, at Fichtelman’s trial.
McPhillips filed a motion last month to have that testimony disqualified, and on Nov. 19, argued that the jury had been erroneously been allowed to consider that witness’ testimony without supporting evidence. According to McPhillips, that testimony may have posed the risk of unfair prejudice or confusion of the issue - alleged offenses against the victim committed between 2017 and 2018 - by a jury of his peers.
“The defendant should be granted a new trial because the court erred in deciding a matter of law or in instructing the jury on a matter of law, when it allowed the admission of propensity evidence, regarding statements made by the victim to (the witness), without determining that clear and convincing evidence supported a finding that the defendant committed the act,” McPhillips said.
McPhillips this month also sought an acquittal in the case for the aggravating factor of emotional harm inflicted against the victim, of which McPhillips said there was none.
“The victim testified that she never had sex with (Fichtelman),” McPhillips said. “The victim did not testify that she was subjected to emotional harm from the defendant … The state presented no expert testimony that the victim was harmed emotionally, or to explain how her conduct should be interpreted as emotional harm.”
The victim in Fichtelman’s case, who would have been 14 years old at the time of the alleged offense, told the court that Fichtelman was innocent - and had told the court the same since statements she had given last July. But according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, a paternity test begged to differ.
Investigators said last year that a paternity test showed Fichtelman to have been the father of the victim’s child, who was born in 2018, to a degree of near statistical certainty.
Prosecutors challenged McPhillips’ motions for a new trial, and for acquittal on the aggravating factor of emotional harm, in a Nov. 23 court filing. In challenging the motion for a new trial, Deputy Mohave County Attorney James Schoppman argued the purpose of the witness’ testimony was not to indict Fichtelman, but to cast doubt on the victim’s statements to the court.
“The defendant has failed to show any prejudice or violation of the rules, as the evidence in question was used to impeach the victim with a prior conflicting statement,” McPhillips said. “The jury followed instructions, and the court properly heard arguments, and correctly ruled on this matter prior to the trial.”
Mohave Superior Court Judge Douglas Camacho is expected to hear arguments for and against a new trial, and in reference to the acquittal of emotional harm as an aggravating factor in the case, at a Dec. 19 court hearing. Fichtelman is scheduled to be sentenced on the same day.
As of Tuesday, Fichtelman remained in custody at Mohave County Jail to await his sentencing hearing and possible transportation to an Arizona corrections facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.