Almost one month after the shooting death of 19-year-old Lake Havasu City resident Arnell L. Bell, police officials have yet to release an incident report in the case. But as attorneys seek the suspect’s release from custody, court documents may shed light on possible arguments that may be used at the defendant’s future trial.
Havasu resident Angel F. Caldera, 22, has remained in custody at Mohave County Jail since May 18 on $1 million bond. On Wednesday, Havasu-based attorney Michael Frame filed a motion to see that bond reduced or rescinded - A request that Frame says prosecutors are expected to oppose. Frame also submitted a list of possible defenses on Wednesday, which may used at Caldera’s trial.
According to that document, Frame has entered a general denial of the accusation against Caldera, and argues that shooting may have been justified under Arizona Revised Statutes 13-403 and 13-411.
Those statutes indicate that the use of lethal force may be used if it is immediately necessary to prevent the subject of that force from committing acts of arson, burglary, kidnapping, manslaughter, murder, sexual assault, armed robbery, aggravated assault, or to protect others from serious harm. In such a situation, Arizona statute says that a person who uses force in such a manner is under no obligation to retreat before doing so.
Frame is now seeking a reduction to Caldera’s bond. According to Frame’s Tuesday motion, Caldera’s criminal history is minimal, and he would be willing to wear an ankle monitor if released, and that he is expected to remain employed until his pending trial date.
Caldera has been a resident of Lake Havasu City for five years, with family in the Havasu area who may offer him support and a home while awaiting trial.
Frame has asked this week that his client be released from custody at Mohave County Jail on his own recognizance, with the condition that he wear an ankle monitor to track his location - Or that his $1 million bond be reduced.
On May 17, Bell was shot at a home on the 2500 block of McCulloch Boulevard. Emergency first responders attempted lifesaving measures at the scene, but Bell ultimately died from his injuries. Officers questioned Caldera in the incident, before charging him with one count of second-degree murder hours after the shooting took place.
An incident report in the case may become publicly available this week, according to police officials.
As of Wednesday morning, the Mohave County Attorney’s Office has not yet submitted a motion opposing Frame’s request in Mohave Superior Court.
