Angel F. Caldera

Angel F. Caldera.

Almost one month after the shooting death of 19-year-old Lake Havasu City resident Arnell L. Bell, police officials have yet to release an incident report in the case. But as attorneys seek the suspect’s release from custody, court documents may shed light on possible arguments that may be used at the defendant’s future trial.

Havasu resident Angel F. Caldera, 22, has remained in custody at Mohave County Jail since  May 18 on $1 million bond. On Wednesday, Havasu-based attorney Michael Frame filed a motion to see that bond reduced or rescinded - A request that Frame says prosecutors are expected to oppose. Frame also submitted a list of possible defenses on Wednesday, which may used at Caldera’s trial.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.