A Lake Havasu City mother will appear in Mohave Superior Court next month after pleading guilty to charges of felony child abuse in the death of her daughter. Now, attorneys for 27-year-old Brittany Rodriquez are urging Judge Billy Sipe to uphold a plea agreement she signed last month.
Rodriquez and Lamorie, were charged with counts of first-degree murder in January 2018, after their child died in hospital care three days after emergency medical transport by Havasu first responders. Paramedics were called to their home when the child was found unmoving on the floor. Medical officials later described the victim’s injuries as being consistent with physical abuse allegedly committed by Lamorie. This year, both Rodriquez and Lamorie accepted plea agreements offered by prosecutors in the case.
“(Rodriquez) pleaded guilty to attempted child abuse by domestic violence,” Mohave County Legal Defender Ron Gilleo wrote in a sentencing memorandum filed July 20 in Mohave Superior Court.
“The state and defense theory of the case is that the defendant failed to protect the child from co-defendant Andrew Lamorie, and that the defendant didn’t provide appropriate care as the child was discovered to be malnourished,” Gilleo wrote.
According to investigators in the case, the victim – identified as 2-year-old Gabriella Lamorie – was found to have multiple contusions, bleeding in her brain, bruises and intestinal trauma when she was flown to a Las Vegas hospital for emergency treatment. The Clark County Coroner’s Office would later attribute the victim’s death to blunt head and neck trauma, with severe malnutrition as an underlying factor.
According to Gilleo, however, Gabriella Lamorie wasn’t the only victim in the case.
An abusive relationship
“During the investigation, it was learned that Andrew Lamorie had been physically, mentally and emotionally abusive to Brittany during their seven-year relationship,” Gilleo wrote.
According to alleged witness statements provided to police by members of Rodriquez’ family, the defendant confided that she suffered physical abuse by Lamorie on multiple occasions – during one of which, Lamorie struck her with enough force to dislodge two of her front teeth. During her interview with Lake Havasu City Police detectives, she allegedly said she should have done more to prevent Lamorie’s alleged abuse of her daughter.
“In February 2020, Brittany offered to testify against Andrew with no promises or plea agreement arranged,” Gilleo wrote. “She wanted to ensure that Andrew was held accountable for hitting, shaking and injuring Gabby, which led to her death. She was willing to offer this testimony and expose herself to maximum punishment, as she was offered (nothing in exchange) for her testimony.”
The impact of abuse
Gilleo cited statements made by Cheryl Kegley, a former specialist for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in cases of abuse and neglect. Kegley was hired to assess the possible trauma inflicted upon Rodriquez by Lamorie.
“Kegley expressed that she has experience with domestic violence cases where the mother was being abused just as badly as the child,” Gilleo wrote. “She stated that in those cases the mother would be forced or coerced into neglecting her child because if she didn’t, she would have been harmed even greater.”
According to Kegley’s statements, as recorded by the Mohave County Legal Defender’s Office, physical abuse can at times alter a victim’s state of mind, which could prevent him or her from providing appropriate care for a child.
“There is a strong correlation between spousal abuse and child abuse,” Gilleo said. “The abuser – through control, threats, fear, intimidation; physical, emotional and mental abuse make it difficult for a mother to leave a situation where both her and the child are being abused.”
No way out
According to alleged statements by those close to Rodriquez, Lamorie isolated Rodriquez from her family throughout their relationship.
He allegedly controlled when she could speak with family members, what she could say to them – and according to one account, ultimately limited Rodriquez’ communication with her family to text-only, with each text possibly screened by members of Lamorie’s family before being sent.
According to Kegley’s statements, prolonged abuse and isolation may leave victims with feelings of helplessness, and fears that there may be no escape from their situations.
Lifelong regret
According to Gilleo, witnesses for the defense would testify would testify that the alleged abuse of Rodriquez could be a mitigating factor in the case.
“Brittany has no prior criminal history and no history of violence,” Gilleo said. “Under the plea agreement, the defendant can receive a significant prison sentence. Furthermore, she has to spend the rest of her life dealing with the fact that she wished she had been stronger in protecting Gabby.”
Rodriquez’ family has since given their support in the case, and have urged Sipe to uphold the agreement she signed with prosecutors – which would result in a sentence of five to ten years in prison.
