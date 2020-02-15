Around 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon, several fire engines were dispatched for a report of an ATV accident.
According to Havasu Scanner Feed, the incident was located at Campbell Pits, just south of Standard Wash off of State Route 95. Two people had reportedly rolled off of the ATV.
Initial reports indicated a female suffered back injuries and was unable to move her legs. She was in and out of consciousness, according to Havasu Scanner Feed.
One male suffered a broken shoulder as a result of the incident.
Mohave County Sheriff’s Office activated search and rescue, and two helicopters were sent to transport the individuals to Havasu Regional Medical Center.
Lake Havasu City Police Department was unable to provide any information in order to confirm any details or update the situation as of Saturday afternoon.
