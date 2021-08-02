The Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting two business after-hours connection mixers in August.
First, the Better Business Bureau will be the host for the Chamber’s August mixer on the third Thursday, Aug. 19. The BBB in the #F106 co-workspace at 1100 London Bridge Rd along with fellow F106 entrepreneurs will be showcased at the gathering from 5 to 7 p.m. Admission is $5 for members, and $10 for the general public.
Second, on the following fourth Thursday, Aug. 26 the business community will mingle with Lake Havasu City Educators from 5 to 7 p.m. at Mohave Community College, 1977 W. Acoma Blvd. in Bldg #600. A focus area for the Chamber is workforce development and working with education helps develop a better employee base for the city. The event sponsor is UniSource Energy; the catering sponsor is Havasu Springs Resort. Chamber businesses will provide info about products and services. Contribution is $5; LHC educators are admitted for free. Appetizers and beverages will be served.
