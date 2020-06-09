Eric Aurand has declared his candidacy for a seat on the governing board of the Lake Havasu Unified School District.
Three governing board seats are up for grabs in the Nov. 3 general election. July 6 is the filing deadline for those interested in running for the open posts. The district will seat new board members in January 2021. They serve four-year terms, from January 2021 through December 2025.
The three vacancies are created because terms expire Dec. 31 for current board members Kathy Cox, Nichole Cohen and John Masden.
In addition to Aurand, other candidates for the three vacancies include Masden, Wendy Moore and Kyle Neidermann. The next step for the candidates is to collect signatures of school district voters on a petition. The required minimum number of signatures for each candidate is 196.
The district serves 5,373 students in grades K-12.
Aurand is a math professor at ASU Havasu.
For details about the school board election, contact the Mohave County Educational Service Center at 928-753-0747, or visit resources.mohavecounty.us/Repository/Attachments. The office is at 700 W. Beale St. in Kingman.
