PARKER — An Australian mobile betting provider that had hoped to partner with Colorado River Indian Tribes to provide online sports betting through the BlueWater Resort & Casino was informed its application was unsuccessful.
BlueBet Holdings, through its subsidiary BlueBet Arizona, applied with CRIT for an online sports betting license.
Online sports betting was legalized in Arizona in April, with a launch date set for Sept. 9 to coincide with the start of the NFL season. According to Australian business publication The Market Herald, BlueBet’s application met all the requirements for a license, but the state capped the number of licenses at 10, leading to a competitive process.
BlueBet had agreed to a 10-year contract with CRIT. Under the terms of the contract, the Tribes would have been paid a market access fee and a portion of net gaming revenues, according to YogoNet Gaming News. BlueBet would have also paid an annual community fund donation to CRIT and have been responsible for licensing and regulatory costs.
Legislation signed by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey last spring expands the types of gambling allowed at tribal casinos, lets tribes and pro sports teams take bets on sport evenings and licenses six operators to sign up players for betting on fantasy virtual games. The law is being challenged in court by the Yavapai-Prescott Indian Tribe, which argues the state presented tribes with an amended compact “as a non-negotiable, ‘take-it-or-leave-it’ proposition.”
