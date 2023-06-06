BULLHEAD CITY — A man who drowned two weeks ago while trying to swim across the Colorado River at Davis Camp has been identified by Mohave County authorities.
Anthony Porter, 22, of Las Vegas, was pronounced dead at Western Arizona Regional Medical Center on May 23 after he was retrieved unresponsive from the water.
Lt. Timothy Simon, ranger at Davis Camp, said several witnesses reported that Porter told them he was going to swim across to the Nevada side of the river. He was at Davis Camp with friends and coworkers.
He reportedly made it about halfway across the river before disappearing underwater.
Emergency personnel were dispatched at 2:45 p.m. and, Simon said, Porter was underwater for about 15 minutes before he was located and brought to shore. Emergency medical services personnel attempted life-saving procedures and took Porter by ambulance to WARMC, where he was pronounced dead by medical staff.
Simon said the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled the death a drowning but has yet to determine if there were other factors involved.
