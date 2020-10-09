For some Lake Havasu City residents, a drive-in movie may be a great destination for a trip down memory lane.
But for local nonprofit organizations, it’s an exciting possibility for future fundraising events.
Havasu’s Anderson Auto Group purchased an $18,000 drive-in movie theater system this summer for that specific purpose, according to Anderson Marketing Director Scott Taylor.
The system includes a high definition laser projector with an inflatable 30-by-20-foot screen, with a radio frequency transmitter and other accessories.
Anderson Auto Group has already arranged to loan the system to groups including the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce, the Chamber Foundation for Education and Leadership and the Havasu Youth Advisory Council for upcoming events.
“The driving force behind the purchase was to bring another family-centric entertainment venue to residents, and allow children to experience what we grew up with,” Taylor said Wednesday. “The way we envisioned it was to engage nonprofit organizations in showing movies.”
According to Taylor, the equipment will be loaned at no charge to Mohave County nonprofit organizations for the purpose of fundraising.
“It’s a community fundraising device,” Taylor said. “We’re very focused on giving back to the community, and this is a way to do it.”
The system is scheduled for use Oct. 29 by the Havasu Youth Advisory Council in a Halloween Drive-In Movie fundraiser event. According to Youth Advisory Council representative Jerri Bracamonte, it was a unique opportunity for the organization.
“The kids talked about possibly doing a drive-in,” Bracamonte said. “(The Chamber Foundation for Education and Leadership) has done it in the past. We called Anderson Toyota to see if they could help, and it turned out they just got their projector … it’s going to be a neat thing to have the whole community come together.”
Anderson Auto Group will loan the system to nonprofit organizations like the Havasu Youth Advisory Council, however, but the cost of showing movies on that projector will fall on the organizations themselves.
Taylor says that cost can range from $500 to $750 to “rent” such movies from their respective distributors.
For the Youth Advisory Council’s event, that cost will be paid by sponsor Springberg McAndrew Financial Services. Concessions including popcorn, candy and water will be sponsored by AZ Auto Spa, Cha Bones, Basha’s and Food City. The drive-in fundraiser is scheduled to take place at the Lake Havasu City Rodeo Grounds at 7 p.m. Oct. 29.
For more information about the event, visit web.havasuchamber.com/events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.