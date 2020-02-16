Theirs is a story that has been often replicated in Lake Havasu City. Bill and Sherill Turner were ready to hang it up in costly, crowded California and move to Arizona.
The Turners chose Havasu because they knew it well.
“We’ve had a vacation home here for about 15 years,” Bill said. “We’re from Hemet, but we like Havasu.”
The couple opened Turner Transmissions last week. They have high hopes for their new shop.
“I had a transmission shop in California for 25 years. I service automatics and standards for all makes and models,” he said.
The Turners are looking for employees. Bill’s ideal candidates want to learn the business. He said he’s a good teacher.
“Some of my past employees now have their own transmission shops. Also, I’m a former college instructor who taught automotive technology. I’ve also taught at Mohave Community College. I want to help people who want to learn,” he said.
Turner Transmissions is at 1575 Dover Dr., Unit A108. Call 928-854-4383 for details.
Chamber reminds about transaction privilege tax
The Mohave County General Excise Tax enacted in January 2000 expired Dec. 31, 2019. As of Jan. 1, 2020 the state and country rate for most transactions is 5.6% (a reduction of .25% from 5.85%).
Lake Havasu City has a transaction privilege tax rate of 2% for retail, 5% for hotel/motel/vacation rentals and 3% for restaurants and bars.
If a business overcharges TPT they are required to submit the overage to the state.
According to Kathy Tippett at the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of commerce, 2020 TPT renewals were due Jan. 1, 2020. Businesses still owing a renewal fee should act now to avoid further penalties and delays receiving their 2020 TPT license.
For details, visit azdor.gov/transaction-privilege-tax/tpt-license/renewing-tpt-license.
Also, those no longer in business must cancel the existing TPT license through AZTaxes.gov or by returning the renewal form or cover letter marked “cancel” and provide a cancel effective date.
