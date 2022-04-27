A Lake Havasu City man remains in custody this week on charges of second-degree murder, and an autopsy report that has been pending since last year has now been filed in Mohave Superior Court.
Carter Beckwith, 19, was charged last summer in the shooting death of 19-year-old Daemon Petetan. According to Deputy Mohave County Attorney Rod Albright, the results of an autopsy in the case were released to the court on Tuesday. According to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office, the victim died from a single gunshot wound to his chest.
Although Albright says the results of the autopsy aren’t unexpected, the autopsy report itself is a necessary step in judicial process for Beckwith’s case.
“Sometimes the report is crucial to determine whether a case will go forward, but I don’t think it was crucial this time,” Albright said Wednesday morning. “But the report is a necessary part of this case, and we will be calling the medical examiner (Archiaus Mosley) as a witness at trial.”
A status conference for Beckwith’s case was continued by order of Mohave Superior Judge Douglas Camacho on April 21. Although defense attorneys requested the 60-day continuance to await the autopsy report, Albright said last week that he believed that report would be finished within half that time.
The case began in the early hours of July 10, when Beckwith and the victim allegedly engaged in a confrontation at a house party on the 2300 block of Alpine Drive. Investigators say Beckwith shot the victim during that incident before fleeing the area.
When first responders arrived shortly afterward, the victim was declared dead at the scene.
Investigators sought Beckwith for questioning in the shooting that morning, and local law enforcement agencies were asked to assist in the search. Police say Beckwith may have intended to flee to California, but stopped to rest in the town of Parker. Beckwith was ultimately found asleep in his vehicle by Parker Police officers, and taken into custody.
According to police, Beckwith was found in possession of two guns allegedly reported as stolen at the time of his arrest, including the possible murder weapon. Beckwith was allegedly also responsible for two vehicle burglaries prior to Petetan’s death.
Police say Beckwith admitted to shooting the victim when questioned by detectives in the case, but denied stealing the weapons reportedly found in his possession.
As of Wednesday, Beckwith remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $1 million bond.
He is next scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court for a June 9 status conference.
