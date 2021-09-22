A Lake Havasu City man remains in custody this week on charges of second-degree murder, and prosecutors say autopsy results are still pending in the July shooting death of 19-year-old Daemon Petetan.
Carter R. Beckwith, 18, was scheduled to appear for a status conference in the case last week. But according to prosecutors, the hearing was continued until Nov. 18 as attorneys await the results of an autopsy in the case.
Beckwith was arrested July 10 after a shooting that took place on Alpine Drive. Police say the shooting took place in the backyard of the residence during a party, where a confrontation took place between the two men. Beckwith allegedly fled the scene after the shooting took place, and was found hours later in the Parker area.
According to prosecutors, Beckwith had planned to flee to California, but stopped in Parker to sleep in his vehicle, where he was ultimately found by Parker Police officers. Investigators say Beckwith was found in possession of two stolen firearms when he was taken into custody.
Attorneys for Beckwith said last month that the incident began when unknown parties arranged a fight between Beckwith and Petetan, without Beckwith’s knowledge. Attorney Jaimye Ashley, of Kingman-based Ashley & McPhillips, Beckwith and Petetan were seen together in the backyard of the residence, where an acquaintance of Petetan allegedly blocked the home’s rear exit to keep others away from the confrontation.
Ashley said in a court filing last month that Petetan was armed at the scene, and pointed his weapon at Beckwith. According to Ashley, her client was also armed, shot first.
According to Ashley, police have yet to interview multiple witnesses who could potentially corroborate Beckwith’s statements.
Although Beckwith’s attorney says Beckwith acted in self defense, prosecutors expressed doubt as to that argument last month. Beckwith admitted to the shooting when questioned by police, according to Deputy Mohave County Attorney Leroy Albright, and none of the witnesses in the case who were interviewed by police reported seeing a weapon near Petetan’s body.
Albright said this week that no plea agreement has yet been offered in the case.
As of Wednesday, Beckwith remained in custody on $1 million bond.
