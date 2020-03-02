The coronavirus has top billing outside of Mohave County these days. But it’s influenza that’s causing the biggest threat to Lake Havasu City residents. People are urged to be diligent about infection control protocols to avoid the flu.
Denise Burley, director of the Mohave County Department of Health, said late last week that the high number of influenza cases in the county are cause for caution.
“Influenza is still incredibly active out there. Don’t lose sight of that. Get vaccinated against the flu, if it hasn’t been done already. Stay cautious, take those important precautions and do all that is necessary for your health and others,” she said.
Anna Scherzer, an epidemiologist with county’s public health department, produced a report on Friday which shows that 1,155 cases of the flu have been reported to the department from Sept. 29, 2019 to Feb. 9 2020. The reports peaked in the last week of January.
“The counts and figures in the summary are based upon health care providers voluntarily making reports to us for surveillance purposes,” Scherzer said. “They do not measure the true number of cases in Mohave County. That number would be far greater than what is shown (in the chart). The main things to watch in these surveillance reporting systems are the patterns and trends. As you can see, our patterns are showing that influenza activity is still widespread and going strong in Mohave County.”
Health care providers aren’t required to submit the influenza statistics to the Mohave County Department of Health. Other factors that can skew the health department’s true number include patients who were never tested for the flu or other residents who suffered from the flu but weathered it on their own without visiting a health care provider.
Scherzer also noted that Influenza B characterized the county’s early activity, but the proportion of Influenza A cases has increased over the past several weeks. Influenza A/H1 and Influenza B/Victoria have been the predominant strains identified in the county this season.
Absenteeism from the flu in the city’s school-age population has slowed, meaning that students aren’t becoming ill as frequently as they were at the end of 2019.
“Our absence rates for flu were high in December and have been settling down a bit since,” said Diana Asseier, superintendent of the Lake Havasu Unified School District.
Burley reminded residents that prevention is key to preventing the spread of influenza.
“It is very important that people wash their hands regularly, cover their coughs and sneezes and stay home if they are sick. Resist touching your nose and mouth. If soap and water are not available when washing up, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer,” she said.
