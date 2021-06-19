Weekends on the Bridgewater Channel can feel like a full house. With post-pandemic tourism surging, Lake Havasu City is closely monitoring carbon monoxide in the Channel to ensure it doesn’t reach dangerous levels.
Too many boats idling in the Bridgewater Channel can create a dangerous situation, but for 18 years Lake Havasu City has employed a high-tech surveillance system that alerts city officials when carbon monoxide levels get too high.
Carbon monoxide, also referred to as CO, is a colorless, odorless gas produced when fuel is burned in engines. Often called the silent killer, CO can be deadly in high concentrations. Its symptoms include severe headaches, dizziness, mental confusion, nausea and fatigue.
Busy holiday weekends offer perfect conditions for CO levels to get unruly.
Large crowds
According to Michelle Thompson, Arizona State Parks and Trails chief of communications, this year’s Memorial Day weekend brought 18,057 visitors to Lake Havasu State Park alone — one of the city’s most popular spots to launch boats. Last summer, despite the pandemic, the park saw 15,050 visitors during Memorial Day weekend, and 15,551 in 2019.
It was Memorial Day weekend in 2003 when two people died in the Bridgewater Channel after carbon monoxide reached unsafe levels. An investigation found that several city employees had also been exposed to high CO levels while working in the Channel.
That was the year the city installed equipment to actively monitor carbon monoxide levels in the area.
Typically, the northern entrance to the busiest section of the channel, just south of the London Bridge, has the highest CO levels, right where the waterway bends and the air stays more stagnant.
While crowds have been larger this year, the breezy weekends of the spring have helped keep the number of alerts low, according to Jonathan Baskette, Lake Havasu City’s IT division manager.
“We haven’t had it bad in awhile,” he said. “As long as it’s windy, it just pulls it away. A little breeze is what we want.”
The equipment
Staggered along the length of Bridgewater Channel, on both sides, you may have noticed green utility boxes near the sea wall’s edge. Some of those are carbon monoxide sensors that, if activated by high levels, set off an emergency response to ensure channel-goers stay safe.
There are 13 of them in total, in addition to one on the police boat and a few mobile readers. Each unit has a tiny gas monitor that takes in air and connects to a small radio antenna that emits a signal to the control center, located in the bathrooms at London Bridge Beach. Then, the signal is transmitted to the police department so they can keep an eye on CO levels.
The sensor compartments are also equipped with air conditioning units to prevent overheating, Baskette said. Before air conditioning was used, the compartments would reach 160 degrees or higher inside. The mainland units are not air conditioned yet, he said, because there isn’t access to much power on that side of the channel.
What happens when carbon monoxide levels are too high?
If a sensor detects high levels of CO, the police department is notified. From there, usually a patrol boat will respond to the area of the activated sensor to take additional readings and determine the cause. It could be from a boat running while moored near a sensor (which is illegal in the Channel) or boat traffic congestion with low wind.
When the latter is the cause, police typically close the Channel temporarily until CO levels are stabilized, Baskette said. If it’s isolated to one place, they’ll clear that area instead.
There are different levels of alarms, Baskette explained. Because most CO levels are rated for indoors, the city and fire department had to figure out what levels would be caused for concern in an outdoor setting.
The units have been used in the Super Bowl and on the Las Vegas Strip as well. They can also read other dangerous gasses, but the main concern is CO in the Channel, thanks to boat emissions.
The units are active 24 hours a day from May until September, according to Baskette, which covers Havasu’s busy boating season. Then, they’re shut down until boating season ramps up again.
Maintenance & upgrades
The current units have been in place for over five years now, but the system had a major upgrade in 2018. A few times a year, maintenance and software upgrades are done by the city’s gas monitoring specialist, Baskette said. Each AreaRae unit costs $9,000, he said.
The previous sensors had issues with system failures, according to previous reporting.
“If these aren’t working, especially on a busy weekend, firemen from Station 5 literally have to walk each side of the Channel every couple hours and do readings,” he said. “So the manpower involved in that if this doesn’t exist, they would have to take readings to keep everyone safe.”
But even the current system will soon need to be revamped to stay efficient.
“These things are changing just like everything else,” Baskette said. “The company is pretty proprietary, so they’re starting to phase these ones out because now that Wifi and all those things are big, now they’re starting to utilize that instead.”
