Mohave County will be among the defendants in a statewide lawsuit by the Arizona Democratic Party, as state Democrats challenge a new political party that may arise in the next election. Next week, county officials will discuss what that could mean for local elections.
The No Labels nonprofit organization this year is attempting to gain status as a political party, promoting bipartisan collaboration among liberal and conservative lawmakers. The organization defines itself as nonpartisan, according to No Labels’ website, with an emphasis on seeking “common sense” solutions to national issues. But according to the Arizona Democratic Party’s March 30 complaint in Maricopa Superior Court, No Labels doesn’t meet the requirements to become a political party.
No Labels petitioned for status as a political party in Arizona on Feb. 10, and doing so was no easy feat. As part of that process, No Labels submitted 56,971 signatures from Arizona residents on 7,079 petition sheets. Those petitions required verification by affidavit of 10 qualified electors throughout Arizona, with a sample verification by the Arizona Secretary of State.
And according to Chief Civil Deputy Mohave County Attorney Ryan Esplin, No Labels appeared to have met its mark.
“After the verification process was completed, (Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes) determined there were a total of 41,663 valid signatures, which exceeded the 34,127 minimum signatures required by law,” Esplin said this week. “(Fontes) issued a certification declaring that the No Labels Party had exceeded the minimum signature requirement and therefore qualified as a new party for federal, statewide and legislative races in the primary and general elections.”
Now Arizona Democrats are challenging those petitions in their complaint. Defendants in the complaint include the No Labels nonprofit organization in Washington D.C, Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, as well as boards of supervisors from each of Arizona’s 15 counties.
“The reason all of the Boards of Supervisors in every county of Arizona, including Mohave County, are being named as defendants is because the Boards of Supervisors are responsible for the printing of the election ballots,” Esplin said. “The Arizona Democratic Party wants to prevent the No Labels Party from being placed on the ballot. If they prevail, the court will order the boards to refrain from printing the No Labels Party on the ballot.”
According to the Democratic Party’s March 30 complaint, the No Labels nonprofit organization doesn’t comply with any requirements political parties must satisfy under Arizona law to participate in federal elections. As a 501c4 organization, No Labels is cannot engage in political campaign activity. But according to the complaint, the organization raised $50 million to gain ballot access as a political party in at least 10 states, with a publicly stated goal of raising at least $76 million toward that effort.
The complaint further says that the nonprofit organization is not required to identify its donors, as other political parties are required to do. No Labels’ funding sources were largely unknown as of the complaint.
The Democratic Party also alleges that petitions by the organization in Arizona were not completed before they were submitted to verified electors. And although such verifications were issued by electors as early as November 8, No Labels continued to collect petition signatures until as late as Jan. 31. As such, electors would have been unable to verify those incomplete petitions, Democrats said - And the affidavits of those electors are rendered false, rendering No Labels’ petition invalid.
The complaint further says that the Democratic party and its constituents may be directly harmed by the recognition of No Labels as a political party.
“To protect the integrity of the ballot, Arizona law imposes appropriately strict burdens for the recognition of a new party,” the complaint said. “The unlawful recognition of No Labels as a political party without it having met these requirements will require (the Democratic Party) to expend and divert additional funds and staff time on voter education to accomplish its mission in Arizona … The Democratic Party and its constituents are directly harmed by the unlawful recognition of No Labels because it will make it more difficult to elect Democratic Party candidates.”
The Democratic Party further alleged that in approving No Labels’ petition, Fontes (who is himself a Democrat) “exceeded his legal authority and abused his discretion.”
On March 31, No Labels officials issued a statement in response to Democrats’ challenge in Arizona, calling it a “baseless lawsuit designed to thwart the will of the people,” and to eliminate competition for state Democratic candidates.
“We live in a democracy, people have a right in Arizona and across the country to make their own choices of who they are going to vote for,” said No Labels Co-Chair Benjamin F. Chavis last month. “Anyone who stands in the way of that sacred right is committing an act of voter suppression. This is ‘politics of fear’, and Arizonans should not stand for it.”
According to No Labels’ website, the organization is now preparing for the possibility of nominating candidates in upcoming elections, but has not yet committed to doing so. No Labels will only nominate candidates for state and federal offices if polling and research indicates a political environment in which those candidates may succeed.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled on Monday to discuss the Democratic Party’s lawsuit at the board’s next meeting in Kingman.
