Mohave County will be among the defendants in a statewide lawsuit by the Arizona Democratic Party, as state Democrats challenge a new political party that may arise in the next election. Next week, county officials will discuss what that could mean for local elections.

The No Labels nonprofit organization this year is attempting to gain status as a political party, promoting bipartisan collaboration among liberal and conservative lawmakers. The organization defines itself as nonpartisan, according to No Labels’ website, with an emphasis on seeking “common sense” solutions to national issues. But according to the Arizona Democratic Party’s March 30 complaint in Maricopa Superior Court, No Labels doesn’t meet the requirements to become a political party.

